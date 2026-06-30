V&V SUPREMO FOODS, INC. WINS FIRST PLACE AT THE 2026 WISCONSIN STATE FAIR DAIRY PRODUCTS CONTEST

V&V Supremo® Queso Blanco Del Caribe® Brand Cheese earns Blue Ribbon honors in the Latin American Cheese Category

CHICAGO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- V&V Supremo Foods, Inc. proudly announces that its Queso Blanco Del Caribe® Brand Cheese earned First Place (Blue Ribbon) in the Latin American Cheese Category at the 2026 Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest.

This year's competition was among the largest in the contest's history, with more than 500 dairy products entered. The Blue Ribbon recognizes the exceptional quality, authentic flavor, and craftsmanship that have defined V&V Supremo Foods, Inc. for more than six decades.

V&V Supremo® Queso Blanco Del Caribe® Brand Cheese

"Winning First Place at one of the nation's most respected dairy competitions is a tremendous honor," said Dan O'Leary, Chief Executive Officer of V&V Supremo Foods, Inc. "With more than 500 products entered this year, this award reflects our team's dedication to producing authentic, high-quality Mexican cheeses. We are grateful to our employees, customers, and retail partners for their continued support."

As a Blue Ribbon winner, V&V Supremo® Queso Blanco Del Caribe® Brand Cheese has been selected for the Wisconsin State Fair Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction on August 13, where Wisconsin's top award-winning dairy products will be featured.

To learn more about V&V Supremo Foods, Inc. and its award-winning products, visit www.vvsupremo.com.

About V&V Supremo Foods, Inc.

Founded in 1964, V&V Supremo® is the nation's oldest family-owned and operated Hispanic cheese company. The company produces authentic Mexican cheeses, creams, and chorizo for both retail and foodservice customers, including its renowned Chihuahua® Brand Quesadilla Cheese.

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SOURCE V & V Supremo Foods, Inc.