V&V Supremo® Earns Top Honors at 2026 American Cheese Society Judging & Competition

CHICAGO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- V&V Supremo Foods, Inc., a family-owned producer of authentic Mexican cheese, cremas, and chorizo, is proud to announce that two of its products were recognized at the 2026 American Cheese Society Judging & Competition, one of the most respected cheese competitions in North America.

This year's honors include:

V&V Supremo® Chihuahua® Brand Cheese with Jalapeño Peppers earned 1st Place in the Hispanic Style Cheese with Flavor Added category at the 2026 American Cheese Society Judging & Competition. V&V Supremo® Crema Supremo® Mexican Sour Cream earned 3rd Place in the Crème Fraîche and Sour Cream Products category at the 2026 American Cheese Society Judging & Competition.

1st Place – V&V Supremo® Chihuahua® Brand Cheese with Jalapeño Peppers in the Hispanic Style Cheese with Flavor Added category

– V&V Supremo® Chihuahua® Brand Cheese with Jalapeño Peppers in the Hispanic Style Cheese with Flavor Added category 3rd Place – V&V Supremo® Crema Supremo® Mexican Sour Cream in the Crème Fraîche and Sour Cream Products category

The American Cheese Society Judging & Competition celebrates excellence in cheesemaking and dairy craftsmanship, bringing together products from leading producers across North America. This recognition from the American Cheese Society reflects V&V Supremo®'s ongoing commitment to quality, authenticity, and innovation.

"We are honored to once again be recognized by the American Cheese Society," said Gilberto Villaseñor II, Chief Visionary of V&V Supremo Foods, Inc. "These awards are a testament to the dedication of our entire team. From production and quality assurance to our cheesemakers, every member of our team works hard to deliver exceptional products that stay true to our family's heritage and commitment to excellence."

For more than 60 years, V&V Supremo® has remained dedicated to crafting authentic Mexican cheeses, creams, and chorizos using time-honored recipes and premium ingredients. Recognition from the American Cheese Society further reinforces the company's reputation for producing award-winning dairy products enjoyed by families, chefs, and retailers across the United States.

To learn more about V&V Supremo Foods, Inc. and its award-winning products, visit vvsupremo.com.

About V&V Supremo® Foods, Inc.

Founded in 1964, V&V Supremo® is the nation's oldest family-owned and operated Hispanic cheese company. The company produces authentic Mexican cheeses, creams, and chorizo for both retail and foodservice customers, including its renowned Chihuahua® Brand Quesadilla Cheese.

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SOURCE V & V Supremo Foods, Inc.