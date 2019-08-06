VVDN and Bugcrowd Partner to Expand Security Services

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK HAT BOOTH 960 -- VVDN Technologies , a leading product engineering, cloud and manufacturing company, and Bugcrowd , the #1 crowdsourced security company, today announced a strategic partnership to extend security services for their customers. With this partnership, VVDN will offer services to its customers based on Bugcrowd's award-winning Crowdcontrol™ platform and programs, and also provide complementary engineering services to Bugcrowd customers to help remediate vulnerabilities found by the Crowd.

VVDN is a premier original design manufacturer (ODM) for cloud-managed IoT solutions with more than 2,000 engineers across nine design centers and four manufacturing plants in India, as well as a global presence across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia. Bugcrowd combines the largest, experienced triage team with the most trusted hackers around the world to support enterprise organizations in managing their Bug Bounty, Vulnerability Disclosure, and Next Gen Pen Test programs.

Through the partnership, VVDN customers will gain access to Bugcrowd's crowdsourced security solutions and platform. Bugcrowd security researchers will be provided more program opportunities, including assisting VVDN customers who opt in with code assessment projects. Additionally, new joint remediation services will allow customers access to VVDN engineers with expertise in IoT, mobile, and cloud, addressing a key hurdle faced by customers when actively moving through the SDLC -- having the engineering resources to fix found bugs.

"We are thrilled by the strategic fit between Bugcrowd and VVDN," said Vivek Bansal, co-founder and President, Engineering of VVDN. "By combining the power of the Bugcrowd and our expert engineers, we'll be able to deliver against our customers' fast changing security and development requirements."

"VVDN's confidence in Bugcrowd's platform and Crowd enables VVDN's industry-leading customers to enhance their security posture with our crowdsourced security offerings," said Ashish Gupta, CEO of Bugcrowd. "Similarly, Bugcrowd customers can now augment their engineering capacity with VVDN's trained engineering resources to help fix vulnerabilities found by our Crowd, and quickly deliver fixes to known security issues."

VVDN and Bugcrowd have already demonstrated the power of the partnership with several customers, and will continue to jointly leverage the combined offering to help more leading companies secure their digital assets.

About VVDN

VVDN - a 'Concept to Production' company is an acronym for Voice, Video, Data, and Network. It is uniquely positioned to deliver versatile, innovative, world class quality products. Company embodies real customer value by providing advanced engineering, cloud and manufacturing services through innovative cutting edge technology.

VVDN works closely with its customers and partners to develop and manufacture commercially viable best-in-class products. VVDN is one of the fastest growing ODM's in India which is innovating for the next era using technologies such as AI, ML, Big Data, Analytics etc. VVDN's strong partnerships and alliances with various Silicon Companies has helped the company to stay ahead of the curve by developing cutting edge solutions for customers in various domains including Automotive, IoT, Networking, Cameras, Industrial, FPGA and Cloud space. VVDN prides itself for delivering customized products with highly competitive business model.

VVDN has been ranked among Top 12 Global Cloud Engineering Service Providers.

For more details, please visit www.vvdntech.com

About Bugcrowd

Bugcrowd is the #1 crowdsourced security company. More Fortune 500 organizations trust Bugcrowd to manage their Bug Bounty, Vulnerability Disclosure, and Next Gen Pen Test programs. Bugcrowd's award-winning platform combines actionable, contextual intelligence with the skill and experience of the world's most elite hackers to help leading organizations identify and fix vulnerabilities, protect customers, and make the digitally connected world a safer place. Based in San Francisco, Bugcrowd is backed by Blackbird Ventures, Costanoa Ventures, Industry Ventures, Paladin Capital Group, Rally Ventures, Salesforce Ventures and Triangle Peak Partners. Learn more at www.bugcrowd.com .

