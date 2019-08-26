VVDN Opens New Mechanical Factory in Manesar

The environment-controlled factory is equipped with the best-in-class modern machinery and spans over 30,000 square feet. The factory is completely dust-free with high-precision machines like Computerized Numerical Control (CNC), Injection Molding and wire cutting machines. The factory hosts fully automatic machineries with controlling systems and digital electronic computers that significantly reduce noise and work on maximum recycling and minimum wastage. The factory provides end-to-end mechanical solutions in the fields of IoT and Networking covering entire scope including rapid-proto, paintshop, mould & tool making and parts production, all under one roof.

"With such huge investments in this field, we are amongst the pioneers to step up in India with a factory of this scale which is fully equipped to produce next-gen qualitative mechanical solutions. This is a super-precision business, and we are proud of the fact that we will be generating hundreds of employment opportunities annually in this field. We strive to provide young minds of our country a platform to nurture their skill sets and work on sophisticated machinery and produce quality products with desired finish. This will add on to their skill set and confidence immensely," quoted Mr.Gourab Basu, VP Business Development, VVDN Technologies.

With this inception, VVDN will be servicing global marketplaces with leading OEMs. It is a significant and path-breaking step in VVDN's mission to localize high quality design and manufacturing in India. The state of the art machinery installed helps in quality-controlled engineering and manufacturing the finest products.

Mr. Basu further added, "India is becoming a prominent manufacturing hub for countries across the world, and VVDN's ODM capabilities are hugely augmented by this new installation. We look forward to extend our outstanding Engineering and manufacturing support to the outside world with our reliable, qualified plastic injection mould factory."

About VVDN:

VVDN is one of the leading Product Engineering, Cloud and Manufacturing Companies uniquely positioned to deliver versatile, innovative, world-class quality products. VVDN is one of the fastest growing ODM's out of India, which is innovating for the next era using technologies such as 5G, AI, ML, Blockchain, Big Data, and Analytics. Incepted in 2007, VVDN has 9 Design and RnD Centers, 4 Manufacturing Plants in India with a global presence in US, Canada, Europe, S. Korea and Japan.

For more information about VVDN, please visit www.vvdntech.com

