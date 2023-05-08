VVK PR + Creative Exceeds Growth Projections in its First Year, Tripling Revenue and Growing Team to 20

Launches needs-based Scholarship at Wayne State University for PR, Media Arts Students

DETROIT, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VVK PR + Creative, the Detroit-based PR, digital and video production agency, has marked its first year in business, exceeding its stated $2 million revenue projections by nearly $400,000, expanding its team to 20 employees, and over doubling its client roster to over 40 organizations in Detroit, statewide and nationally.

To pay its growth forward, agency founders Peter Van Dyke, Jamie Kaye Walters and Michael Sherman, have developed the VVK PR + Creative Student Scholarship at Wayne State University to support diversity within and access for the next generation of PR practitioners, video producers, digital strategists and graphic designers.

"My partners and I had a strong vision for what a forward-thinking, inclusive, strategic and creative agency could achieve, and have been extremely thankful for the response from our clients and community," said Van Dyke, VVK CEO. "Seeing this vision come to fruition, and experiencing such immense growth, has been met with excitement for what our future holds. It is really a testament to the clients and team members who placed their trust in our company leadership."

Since its launch last April, VVK has recruited five team members, building its PR team to include senior vice president, Laura L'Esperance, senior account executive Stephen Jones, account executive and digital specialist Evann Webb, and PR coordinators, Ciara White and Zakiyyah Wade. The video team also expanded with the hiring of Dyan Bailey as a video editor. The agency is continuing to grow through the active recruitment of PR director and senior video producer.

"We are excited to bring fresh ideas and dedicated talent to our clients and to informing how we run VVK PR + Creative. Diversity of experience brings diversity of thought. We are invigorated by those moments when talent and perspectives come together for creative storytelling and strategic public relations solutions," said Walters, VVK COO. "We are excessively selective about our team and thankful to every person who is entrusting this moment of their careers with us."

VVK is already on track to hit $2.8 million in revenue in 2023, and is looking to expanding its services beyond PR, digital and video production in the coming year. Additionally, the agency is looking at expansion in key verticals and in markets across the state and nationally. While the agency services a wide range of industries, its primary verticals are in nonprofit and insurance, real estate and hospitality, and corporate and legal.

"We've been filled with enthusiasm ever since Velocity Cow became VVK PR + Creative; it's really a new dawn for our team and the clients of this amazing venture. We now have access to new services, giving us ample opportunities to use our video production skills and creativity in unison," said Sherman, executive vice president of creative production. "On top of this, our team is thrilled that it can now benefit from a wealth of experiences when it comes to team and partner exchanges – the knowledge that both PR and video teams are combining forces is something we wholeheartedly look forward to and guarantees prosperity for all our clients."

VVK was founded on a principle of investing in the communities the agency and its clients serve, and in its first year gave to several organizations in the arts, animal welfare, health and human services, education, and public relations associations. With an enduring commitment to fostering the next generation of leaders, the agency developed the VVK PR + Creative Student Scholarship, which also stems from Van Dyke's deep involvement in the college, as chair of its board of visitors, a graduation of the PR program, and awardee of its esteemed Alumni Achievement Award.

VVK PR + Creative was launched on strong foundation, bringing together their collective expertise, leadership and client portfolios of its founders, Van Dyke, Walters and Sherman. Prior to forming VVK PR + Creative, the founding partners had notable careers in communication in Detroit, across the state and nationally. Van Dyke has been a leader in Detroit's PR industry for 30 years, serving as CEO and partner two previous public relations companies. Sherman, VVK executive vice president of production, started Velocity Cow video production company with Jamie Kaye Walters in 2008. Walters, VVK COO and head of talent and marketing, served as creative services and programing director at WDIV-TV for eight years after co-founding Velocity Cow with Sherman.

About VVK PR + Creative

VVK is a Detroit-based, PR and creative agency that executes integrated communications services for clients in Detroit, across Michigan and nationwide. The agency combines the experience and expertise of VVK partners and industry leaders, Peter Van Dyke, Jamie Kaye Walters and Michael Sherman, and a team of PR strategists, digital media specialists and video producers, to implement comprehensive campaigns that achieve results of their dynamic client base.

VVK serves clients in industries including agriculture, automotive, energy, media, insurance, IT, legal, nonprofit and real estate, with the following services.

Public Relations

Video Production

Digital Media

Media Relations

Public Affairs

Issues and Crisis Management

Stakeholder and Community Relations

Organizational and Executive Positioning

Event Production

For more information, visit www.VVKagency.com.

