VVKB is on the Way to Be the Best Parking Heater Manufacturer

LEWES, Del., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VVKB, today announced its 2018 strategic plan to offer a new generation of petrol and diesel powered parking heaters with either air or water systems. They include 5 different series of portable VVKB Parking Heaters.

All VVKB parking heaters feature innovative technologies such as electronic control systems, digital control, on-board system safety diagnostic and fire-proof design. Furthermore, they have a combustor with 8-year lifespan and thermally efficient heat exchanger.

VVKB

"Victor Industries Ltd. has always led the market by designing the engine, fuel and parking heaters, we are glad to introduce new fuel-efficient heating systems," said Mr. Eric Zhang, the VVKB CEO. "There is a need to adopt an effective heating system that can warm both the engine and passenger compartment for maximum comfort and safety during freezing cold weather. Our petrol and diesel fired parking heaters that use either air or water, solve all the heating problems in trucks, cars, buses, caravans, marine, camping tents, etc."

The main series of VVKB parking heaters are:

VVKB Portable Parking Heater: It has both fuel tank and heating system in the same casing. With a 5-liter fuel tank, it works for 10 to 24 hours.

VVKB Apollo-V1 Air Parking Heater: This is a diesel fired parking heater. It uses air to warm both passenger compartment and engine.

VVKB Apollo-V2 Diesel Parking Heater: It is a 5kW, diesel fired parking heater with a power rating of 5000W.

VVKB Apollo-C1 Diesel Water Heater: A diesel-fired parking heater that uses water to heat both passenger compartment and engine.

VVKB Apollo-C2 Petrol Water Heater: These parking heaters use petrol and water to warm the engine and passenger compartment.

VVKB Apollo-C3 Diesel Water Heater: Appollo-C3 uses diesel as fuel and water to distribute heat to the engine, passenger compartment and other parts.

The design of every VVKB parking heater meets the CE, RoHS and FCC quality standards.

About VVKB

Founded in the U.S., Victor Industries Ltd. (VVKB) has grown to be a global leader in designing, manufacturing and assembling parking heaters, engine heaters and fuel heaters. These are RoHS, CE and FCC compliant heaters that guarantee efficient and consistent heating.

Among the main products by Victor Industries Ltd. Include Apollo series parking heaters, Titan series engine heaters and Zeus series fuel heaters.

Contact info:

Name: Mr. Eric Zhang

Company: Victor Industries Ltd.

Address: 16192, Coastal Hwy, Lewes, DE, 19958, USA

Phone: +1 (678) 866-1888

Email: info@vvkb.com

Website: https://www.vvkb.com

Related Images

vvkb-portable-parking-heater.jpg

VVKB Portable parking heater

diesel-water-heater.jpg

Diesel Water Heater

vvkb-appolo-v1-parking-heater.jpg

VVKB Appolo V1 parking heater

vvkb-appollo-v2-parking-heater.jpg

VVKB Appollo V2 Parking heater

Related Links

Parking Heater buying guide

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IH3Qbp5gy_Y

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vvkb-is-on-the-way-to-be-the-best-parking-heater-manufacturer-300637728.html

SOURCE VVKB

Related Links

https://www.vvkb.com

