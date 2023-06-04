VVN539 met primary study endpoints in US phase IIa clinical study for the treatment of glaucoma

News provided by

VIVAVISION BIOTECH LTD

04 Jun, 2023, 20:00 ET

SHANGHAI, June 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This was a Phase 2, double-masked, randomized, vehicle-controlled, dose-response study to assess the safety and ocular hypotensive efficacy of VVN539 in subjects with primary open angle glaucoma (POAG) or ocular hypertension (OHT). The primary objective was to evaluate the ocular hypotensive efficacy of 2 concentrations of VVN539 Ophthalmic Solution (0.04% and 0.02%) in patients with POAG or OHT, and the secondary objective was to evaluate the ocular and systemic safety of VVN539 Ophthalmic Solution.

In this double-masked, vehicle and dose-controlled, and parallel first in human study, topical ocular dosing with VVN539 Ophthalmic Solution resulted in a clinically and statistically significant decrease in elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in subjects with OHT and POAG.  The 0.04% VVN539 Ophthalmic Solution was statistically superior to its vehicle at all 9 diurnal time points over the course of the 21 days study.  The magnitude of the decrease from unmedicated baseline was 5 to 6 mm Hg. The 0.02% VVN539 Ophthalmic Solution provided statistically significant decreases from unmedicated baseline relative to its vehicle at majority of time points. Consistent with other studies of this type, there was a 1-2 mm Hg reduction in IOP seen in the vehicle group. The results of this Phase 2 study indicate that VVN539 appears safe and well tolerated in adult subjects with POAG or OH.

Overall, VVN539 Ophthalmic Solution exhibited statistically and clinically significant ocular hypotensive activity and was well tolerated for the treatment of patients with primary open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Further clinical studies of the drug will explore the therapeutic potential in comparison with a first-line hypotensive drug in a lager patient population.

About VVN539

VVN539 is a first-in-class, duo MOA small molecule for the treatment of glaucoma.  It acts directly at trabecular meshwork, increases the outflow of aqueous humor, and thus lowers intraocular pressure (IOP). In a preclinical animal model, VVN539 exhibited remarkable IOP lowering efficacy, and this innovative drug is expected to be competitive in the global glaucoma market.

About Vivavision Biotech Ltd.

VivaVision is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on best-in-class and first-in-class therapies for ocular diseases. Besides VVN001 program, VivaVision is developing VVN539 for the treatment for Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension, and VVN461 for the treatment of non-infectious ocular inflammation of Uveitis. Vivavision is also engaged in discovery and development of novel therapies for the treatment of other anterior and posterior eye diseases.

VivaVision is led by experienced drug hunters in the fields of ophthalmology. The company is inspired to be a global leader of ophthalmic drug discovery. VivaVision is backed by leading life sciences investors including Sequoia, Lapam, Cenova. CTJA, etc.

To learn more about VivaVision, Visit: www.vivavisionbio.com 

Media Contact: [email protected] 

SOURCE VIVAVISION BIOTECH LTD

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.