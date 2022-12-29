VVSgotchi Launches on Cronos, Expanding dApp Ecosystem With Utility-Led NFT Game

LONDON, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VVS Finance, the leading Automated Market Maker project on the Cronos chain, announced today the launch of VVSgotchi , a Web3 game serving as an extension of VVS Finance's Miner Mole NFT project.

VVSgotchi presents users with a variety of quests and competitions. Users can create teams of up to five Miner Moles to embark on expeditions. The game adds tangible utility to the Miner Mole NFT collection by presenting opportunities for users to earn experience points (EXP). These points can then be translated to a higher NFT boost multiplier on staked VVS Crystal Farms. A leaderboard page will rank Miner Moles in relation to the amount of EXP earned, and will be broken down into five rarities - Common, Special, Rare, Epic and Legendary. The higher the individual Mole's ranking is on the leaderboard, the higher its NFT boost multiplier.

VVSgotchi will also offer the chance for users to win Miner Mole NFTs. These rewards come in addition to VVS Finance's Miner Mole NFT online perks and real-life event invites. To participate, players will need to have purchased at least one VVS Miner Mole via the Minted Marketplace.

As a simple, user-friendly, decentralized exchange VVS Finance plays an important role in educating users on the power of Defi. Through implementing gamification, VVSGotchi hopes to educate, attract and onboard users to the crypto space, with users expected to increasingly become involved in dApps as the crypto industry matures. VVSGotchi will build upon the progress which has already been achieved to attract more users to the Cronos ecosystem by the VVS Finance Miner Mole NFT project.

Ken Timsit, Head of Cronos Labs said:

"This recent addition to the #CROfam further enhances the efforts of Cronos chain in onboarding the next billion users to Web3 and DeFi by providing a diversified and exciting range of dApps. The launch of VVSgotchi will bolster the GameFi vertical, which has been a top priority vertical for ecosystem development programs such as the $100M-backed Cronos Accelerator Program . I am proud to see that we continue to see exciting new product launches on Cronos chain, even in these market conditions."

In celebration of its launch, VVSgotchi will also be running a contest. Over the course of three weeks from 29 Dec 2022 to 19 Jan 2023, VVSgotchi will monitor its leaderboards, and the top-ranked Mole in each rarity category will win an additional Miner Mole. Winners will be airdropped a Miner Mole NFT at random, which will also vary in rarity.

More details on the contest can be found here .

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance is the leading decentralized automated market-maker (AMM) on Cronos. It is designed to be the simplest venue to swap and earn yields at the best available rate.

Built on the low-fee, high-speed Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance is a proven, audited protocol which stands out thanks to its comprehensive reward program. VVS Finance users can receive VVS, the governance token, and/or partner rewards by providing liquidity to the protocol or staking in Glitter mines.

In August 2022, VVS Finance launched the VVS Miner Mole collection of 10,000 utility-enabled PFPs (profile pictures). Each Miner Mole represents a membership pass to exclusive privileges on the VVS Finance platform, including boosted farming rewards, IGO benefits, and access to future projects.

VVS Finance is incubated by Cronos Labs - the blockchain startup accelerator that helps builders to create user-friendly applications on the Cronos chain and to drive mainstream adoption of Web3.

About Cronos chain

Cronos ( cronos.org ) is the first EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain network built on the Cosmos SDK, supported by Crypto.com, Crypto.org and more than 400 app developers and partners.

Cronos is building an open ecosystem where developers can create their own DeFi and GameFi applications, targeting a base of 70+ million users globally. Earlier this year, Cronos Labs launched a $100M Accelerator program to help developers build new projects and the future of Web3 within the Cronos ecosystem.

When developers build on Cronos, they can leverage all Ethereum developer tools (i.e. Solidity, Truffle, Hardhat, OpenZeppelin, Web3.js, ethers.js, ChainSafe Gaming SDK); leading crypto wallets (i.e. MetaMask, Crypto.com Defi Wallet, Trust Wallet); wrapped versions of the world's top 50 cryptocurrencies; Cronos Play , a suite of developer tools for Unity, C++ and Unreal engine; inter-blockchain communication (IBC) cross-chain connectivity to Cosmos chains; and a rich ecosystem of composable DeFi and GameFi dApps.

SOURCE Cronos