VWAQ® Launches Coloring Wall Prints™ for Kids

BOULDER CITY, Nev., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at VWAQ® is thrilled to announce the launch of a brand new children's product designed to inspire fun and imagination. The VWAQ® Coloring Wall Prints™ are created as a canvas that kids can use over and over again.

Coloring Wall Prints™ are vinyl peel and stick wall decals that can be placed and re-positioned in a kid's room. Recommended for ages 5 and up, Coloring Wall Prints™ come with dry erase markers and an eraser. Children can color the picture on the decal, erase it, and then color it again. It's a fun, safe, clean way for kids to enjoy art at their own pace. Coloring Wall Prints™ give kids an alternative channel for their artistic expression, as well as a fun way to decorate their rooms.

VWAQ® (Vinyl Wall Art Quotes & Prints) is a premier provider of customized vinyl family name decorations, porthole window decals, mailbox decals, and personalized wall decals. The VWAQ® team is dedicated to providing high quality vinyl decals with the best designs, including some of the most popular quotes and creative works of art. The motto at VWAQ®, "Transform Your Walls - Transform Your World", shines through each and every vinyl decal created by their team.

In addition to vinyl wall decals, VWAQ® also offers form fitting game skins for the most popular game systems and controllers. This lets gamers take their gaming experience to a whole new level by customizing their gear.

Coloring Wall Prints™ are a new and innovative way for kids to enjoy art on their own terms. Each print features a unique design. For instance, Coloring Wall Prints™ now available include outer space, safari animals, underwater ocean, mandala, and princess castle designs. More information can be found at https://www.vwaq.com/collections/coloring-wall-prints.

About VWAQ®

VWAQ® offers top quality customized wall quotes, mailbox decals, and more for home and office, as well as game skins for game systems and controllers.

