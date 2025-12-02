vWise Unveils WiseGuide: AI Assistant That Unifies Benefits Communication and Drives Engagement Across All Product Lines

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- vWise today launched WiseGuide, an enterprise AI chatbot designed to help financial services and benefits providers maximize the value of their workplace benefits relationships. WiseGuide provides seamless, scalable participant support across retirement plans, IRAs, health insurance, life insurance, disability, and voluntary benefits, while identifying engagement opportunities that convert employee inquiries into transactions.

For carriers managing complex, multi-product portfolios, WiseGuide solves a critical challenge: how to deliver coordinated, personalized engagement across product silos while capturing the full lifetime value of each employee relationship. By integrating with participant communication channels including Slack, Microsoft Teams, and web portals, WiseGuide provides a single, intelligent interface that answers questions, promotes product awareness, and drives adoption across the entire benefits ecosystem.

Breaking Down Product Silos to Capture Lifetime Value

Providers invest heavily in winning employer accounts, but capturing wallet share across product lines remains difficult. Employees interact with retirement plans, health benefits, and insurance products separately. This dynamic misses natural opportunities for education, enrollment, and conversion. WiseGuide enhances these interactions by creating a unified engagement layer that works across all lines of business simultaneously.

"Providers have the products employees need—retirement savings, health coverage, life insurance, supplemental benefits," said David Ferrigno, CEO at vWise. "But those products are siloed and disparate. WiseGuide turns every question into an opportunity to educate, engage, and enroll across the benefits ecosystem. When someone asks about their 401(k) match, WiseGuide can explain that they're eligible for life insurance or HSA contributions. That's how you maximize account value and build stronger employee relationships."

Beyond FAQs: Intelligence That Unlocks the Full Value of Benefits

Fully integrated with the vWise AI-Driven Digital Experience Platform, it leverages demographic, behavioral, and transactional data to deliver personalized product recommendations at exactly the right moment:

Life event triggers

Retirement readiness gaps

HSA education

Open enrollment maximization

Each interaction is an opportunity to strengthen the carrier-participant relationship while driving measurable increases in product adoption.

Strategic Lead Generation for Agents, Brokers and Advisors

Beyond participant engagement, WiseGuide serves as a powerful lead generation and relationship management tool for your distribution network. By capturing intent signals and routing specific inquiries to the right agent, broker, or advisor it creates warm introductions that strengthen producer relationships and accelerate sales cycles across:

Individual life insurance and annuities.

Wealth management, IRA and advisory services.

Medicare and retiree health solutions.

Voluntary benefits and supplemental coverage.

Producers receive not just a name, but full conversation context, expressed needs, and readiness signals—transforming cold outreach into warm consultative conversations that close.

"Financial services and benefits providers are sitting on a gold mine of opportunity, but most lack the engagement infrastructure to capture it," Ferrigno added. "WiseGuide doesn't just answer questions—it identifies needs, educates participants, and converts interest into enrollment, all while making your service organization more efficient and your employer relationships stickier."

