VWO Announces its First Online Conversion Optimization Summit, ConvEx

"Customer expectations are evolving. Paying attention to designing online experiences that persuade customers to transact is becoming increasingly important. It's time to let opinions take a backseat and let experiments determine what is best for your audience. With ConvEx, we want to transform data-driven organizations to experiment-driven organizations," says Sparsh Gupta, Chief Executive Officer at VWO .

For the first time, ConvEx will bring together 15 experts in the field of conversion optimization and user experience design, helping some of the world's largest companies grow, including Microsoft, Booking.com, HubSpot, Encyclopedia Britannica, Kaspersky, Avast, Trainline, and others. The sessions will be released online, and the audience will be able to watch the sessions from the comfort of their respective screens.

"Online competition is getting fierce day on day. Not just data-informed decisions, it is time businesses make more 'customer-informed' decisions. ConvEx provides a window into how the most admired businesses around the world built a loyal following by understanding their buyers' motivations," says Paras Chopra, Founder & Chairman, VWO.

About VWO

