vXchnge Adds Tier4 Advisors to Roster of Premier Channel Partners

Tier4 customers using vXchnge services will now have improved visibility into the status of their critical infrastructure thanks to in\site , vXchnge's industry-leading business intelligence platform. in\site provides partners comprehensive and customizable views into their technology deployments and infrastructure across vXchnge's data center network as well as actionable alerts - all to maximize performance and brand protection.

"The addition of vXchnge is a critical piece to meeting our market expansion goals," said Jake Sherrill, Founder and Chairman for Tier4. "In 2019, we added 20 markets to our portfolio and we plan to keep growing our brand in every NFL, NBA, and MLB city in America in 2020 by offering the best solutions to meet our clients' needs related to data center, telecom, managed services, cyber security and compliance. With data centers in key markets across the country, we're excited for our partnership with vXchnge and what it means for our clients around the world."

vXchnge acts as an extension of its partners' teams while offering real-time support and competitive uptime and speed to service, enabling Tier4 and other partners to enhance their customers' experiences.

"IT procurement and management is critical in today's business environment and we are thrilled to provide Tier4's current and prospective customers with access to the finest data center and colocation services available," said Joe Mileo, Vice President of Channels and Service Providers for vXchnge. "The partnership with Tier4 demonstrates the growing demand for our channel partner program and the evolution of our channel ecosystem. Our services allow partners to build full solutions with world-class service level agreements, giving them the proper capabilities to leverage their cloud/hybrid services."

vXchnge's solutions increase the sales capabilities of its partners through advanced technology solutions at a competitive cost. To learn more about vXchnge's partner program, visit www.vxchnge.com . To learn more about Tier4's offerings, visit www.tier4advisors.com .

