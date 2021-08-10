vXchnge and Ideal Integrations Receive 2021 Visionary Spotlight Award

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vXchnge , a leading colocation company with data centers across the country, and Ideal Integrations, an IT solutions and managed services provider (MSP), have won a joint 2021 Visionary Spotlight Award from ChannelVision Magazine in the category of managed services. The Visionary Spotlight Awards highlight both channel and service provider innovation in the communications industry, honoring outstanding products, services, and deployments. This joint recognition demonstrates the power behind collaborative relationships and the benefits customers gain as both participants focus on company expertise.

"vXchnge is incredibly honored to be a recipient of a Visionary Spotlight Award," said Ernest Sampera, co-founder and CMO, vXchnge. "vXchnge is built on a unique vision for colocation that prioritizes transparency and neutrality. This award further validates that our customers benefit from our growing and diverse marketplace of connectivity and service providers. Our neutrality enables customers to develop robust IT infrastructure within one ecosystem and guarantees power, performance, and world-class support at reasonable costs driven by the power of choice."

vXchnge and Ideal began working together in 2015 and have expanded their agreement to include deployments in multiple vXchnge data center facilities. vXchnge's geographic footprint enables Ideal to confidently expand into new areas and develop new solutions and services on top of a reliable foundation. vXchnge partners, such as Ideal, also help grow the colocation company's offerings to implement and maintain the highest quality solutions for customers.

As a result of this collaboration, Ideal customers trust that their critical IT infrastructure - and by extension brand reputation - are in good hands. Collaborations between managed services and colocation companies allow both participants to focus on their area of expertise to achieve better results for customers: advising clients on IT solutions and building and maintaining multi-tenant data center facilities, respectively. With Ideal Integrations' disaster recovery services and vXchnge's in\site platform, shared customers gain access to continuous uptime during a disaster recovery scenario, 24x7x365 remote monitoring, and additional joint benefits.

"After starting the relationship as vXchnge customers ourselves, it developed into a multi-year collaboration that demonstrates the importance of joining colocation and managed services to benefit the customers," said Michael Stratos, CEO, Ideal Integrations. "Our team has since been able to confidently expand through vXchnge's footprint and reengineer our solutions to reduce costs. This partnership has been a win-win for everyone, and we're honored it was recognized as a winner of a Visionary Spotlight Award. "

The 2021 Visionary Spotlight Award winners were selected for their unique ability to navigate change, adapt to shifting buying patterns, and remain operational despite the challenges of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

About vXchnge

As the most awarded carrier-neutral colocation data center operator in the United States, vXchnge delivers unmatched reliability, scalability, and security as well as an infrastructure management platform offering complete data center transparency. vXchnge's broad geographic footprint brings businesses to the edge, so they can reach more customers in the markets they serve. From emerging startups to Fortune 500 brands, some of the world's most well-known and innovative companies trust vXchnge. Visit vXchnge.com for more information.

About ChannelVision Magazine

ChannelVision is a bi-monthly digital and print magazine, read by channel partners selling all manner of voice, data, access, managed, and business services (both on premise and "in the cloud"), as well as technology, gear, and equipment. ChannelVision is a highly focused and efficient way for service providers and hardware and software companies to reach experienced channel partners targeting small and medium-sized businesses.

