vXchnge Continues Impressive Run of Securing Top Certifications

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vXchnge , a leading colocation service provider, announced today that it continues its market leadership in the edge data center industry by being ISO 27001:2013-certified for four years running. ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is one of the most important compliance standards to look for in a data center. This certificate demonstrates that the facility's policies and procedures have been tested and satisfy standards that ensure confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data.

"Our team works incredibly hard to ensure we can meet or exceed the needs of customers that require even the most thorough of certifications," said Ernest Sampera, co-founder and CMO, vXchnge. "vXchnge offers edge data centers that meet a variety of compliance requirements, whether you're a healthcare provider who needs to be HIPAA compliant or a retailer requiring PCI DSS for payment processing."

Since its inception, the company has worked toward meeting and in many cases exceeding the requirements for the following certifications:

SSAE 18 – a set of compliance certifications that set forth internal controls reporting requirements and how well those controls are operating.

– a set of compliance certifications that set forth internal controls reporting requirements and how well those controls are operating. Soc 2 Type II – a type of SSAE 18 reporting that focuses on the operational quality of internal controls related to data availability, confidentiality, privacy, and processing integrity.

– a type of SSAE 18 reporting that focuses on the operational quality of internal controls related to data availability, confidentiality, privacy, and processing integrity. HIPAA/HITECH – HIPAA is the foundational data privacy law related to safekeeping of information in medical environments and its companion law HITECH sets forth guidelines for the use of digital solutions to safekeep the information required to be protected under HIPAA.

– HIPAA is the foundational data privacy law related to safekeeping of information in medical environments and its companion law HITECH sets forth guidelines for the use of digital solutions to safekeep the information required to be protected under HIPAA. PCI DSS (3.2.1) – a payment processing standard used to protect payment information before, during, and after purchases are made and that applies to any business that wishes to make payment by credit card available to their customers.

In today's security environment, vXchnge believes customers deserve nothing short of perfection. That's why vXchnge data centers are engineered for 100% uptime reliability, Remote Hands services with on-site expertise 24x7x365, and the in\site app, a powerful data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solution, at no extra cost to customers.

About vXchnge

As the most awarded carrier-neutral colocation data center operator in the United States, vXchnge delivers unmatched reliability, scalability, and security as well as an infrastructure management platform offering complete data center transparency. vXchnge's broad geographic footprint brings businesses to the edge, so they can reach more customers in the markets they serve. From emerging startups to Fortune 500 brands, some of the world's most well-known and innovative companies trust vXchnge. Visit vxchnge.com for more information.

