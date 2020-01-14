vXchnge is Heading to PTC'20

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WHAT: vXchnge's Vice President - Service Provider and Channel Sales, Joseph Mileo; Sales Director, Dennis Shu; and Account Director, Thomas McMahan, will attend PTC and are available for meetings and general discussion about leading data center trends and vXchnge's industry-leading business intelligence platform, in\site, including:

The move away from traditional enterprise data centers to Data Center as a Service (DCaaS) and colocation facilities

In\site business intelligence platform, which provides all of the necessary DC transparency needed for a true DCaaS solution to work

business intelligence platform, which provides all of the necessary DC transparency needed for a true DCaaS solution to work How DCaaS offers businesses increased agility, allowing them to deliver services closer to the customer (at the Edge), enter new markets more efficiently, and to position workloads

WHEN: Jan. 19-22, 2020

WHERE: Pacific Telecommunications Council Annual Conference - Hilton Hawaiian Village® Waikiki Beach Resort - Honolulu

PTC's Annual Conference is a strategic springboard for the global communications industry, providing all attendees with a three-day program to focus on planning, networking and discovering what lies ahead for the ICT industry. PTC'20's theme focuses on a full telecommunication spectrum, "vision 2020 and beyond."

Schedule a meeting with vXchnge at PTC'20!

About vXchnge

vXchnge is the leading data-center-as-a-service (DCaaS) provider dedicated to protecting global and emerging brands, while improving the business performance of its customers. As the most awarded carrier-neutral colocation data center provider across the U.S., vXchnge delivers unmatched reliability, scalability, and security for its customers. vXchnge's broad geographic footprint puts its customers at "the Edge," where they can serve customers locally and reach more businesses and more consumers in more markets. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit https://www.vxchnge.com/ or connect on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

Media Contact:

JSA for vXchnge

jsa_vxchnge@jsa.net

1-866-695-3629 ext. 12

SOURCE vXchnge

Related Links

https://www.vxchnge.com

