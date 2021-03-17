vXchnge Named To The 2021 CRN® Data Center 50 List

TAMPA, Fla., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vXchnge, a leading colocation services provider, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized the company on the 2021 Data Center 50 list. The annual list highlights the technology companies and suppliers that work tirelessly with their partners to ensure business-facing data centers are running at maximum efficiency and peak performance.

"We're proud to be included on the Data Center 50 list at such a pivotal time for the IT industry. Over the past year, businesses have faced unique challenges, including adapting to entirely remote workforces on short notice. Choosing trusted and reliable solution providers has never been more important," said Ernest Sampera, co-founder, vXchnge. "In addition to a distinct channel program, vXchnge boasts carrier-neutral data centers in strategic growth markets and secure, reliable infrastructure to deliver 100% uptime – guaranteed. Our channel partners know we are committed to protecting their brands and their customers, now and in the future."

Each of vXchnge's data center locations offers numerous connectivity options, up to seven layers of physical security, and SLAs (service-level agreements) guaranteeing 100% uptime to ensure maximum reliability. in\site, vXchnge's award-winning platform for data center infrastructure management, provides unmatched transparency and control into colocation deployments, giving channel partners another advantage to leverage in their solutions.

"As ever, CRN's 2021 Data Center 50 List is a clear and definitive showcase of the top technology suppliers working in the data center industry, and I want to offer my heartfelt congratulations to each and every one of them," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "These companies have proven many times over that their commitment toward ongoing data center growth and innovation is second to none, as is the support they offer to their partners who, in turn, pass the benefits down to their customers."

The CRN® Data Center 50 List is an essential resource that solution providers can turn to when searching for the very best in data center services, management tools, infrastructure and more. A panel of CRN® editors determine which companies are featured, judging them on the breadth and types of services offered to partners, the company's overall influence on the channel, and its total impact on the data center market. The companies recognized on the CRN® Data Center 50 List offer the very best in data center protection, management, and support services.

The Data Center 50 list is featured online at www.crn.com/datacenter50 .

About vXchnge

As the most awarded carrier-neutral colocation data center operator in the United States, vXchnge delivers unmatched reliability, scalability, and security as well as an infrastructure management platform offering complete data center transparency. vXchnge's broad geographic footprint brings businesses to the edge, so they can reach more customers in the markets they serve. From emerging startups to Fortune 500 brands, some of the world's most well-known and innovative companies trust vXchnge. Visit vxchnge.com for more information.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

© 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

