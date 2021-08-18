vXchnge Recognized by CIOReview as a 2021 Top 10 Data Center Solution Company

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vXchnge , a leading colocation service provider, announced today that it's been recognized by CIOReview as a 2021 Top 10 Data Center Solution Company . The award honors data center services and colocation providers that have helped customers accelerate digital transformation projects for businesses of all sizes, from enterprises to early-stage startups.

Digital transformation is a term that's grown in use in recent years to describe a combination of modernization and digitalization of corporate IT systems. The movement has grown exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic, making technologies such as hybrid and multi-cloud architectures indispensable as companies look to provide employees secure access to sensitive corporate data outside of corporate firewalls.

Vendors were selected for the award based on their ability to solve customer's problems to stay ahead of the curve through innovative solutions. vXchnge provides edge data centers in key growth markets across the U.S., which deliver the necessary ecosystem for unparalleled transparency, reliability, and control over organizations' assets, wrapping all these together with our customer-first service approach.

Some customers describe that that's exactly what they needed to digitally transform: one noted in an online review that vXchnge helped his business by offering a remote hands service option that helped avoid unnecessary costs and time spent visiting their data center for simple tasks. They also added that the in\site DCIM platform simplified how they monitor and plan bandwidth as well as power usage. They also pointed that the app is well-designed and helps them visualize cabinet diagrams on-the-go, and also complemented our facilities: describing them as clean and well-laid out.

vXchnge customers also have access to an ecosystem of other services as an added benefit of colocation . The company understands each customer's use-case is unique and may need additional applications and services vXchnge cannot offer directly. That's why vXchnge can connect customers to several other businesses and service providers within the data center industry so they may find exactly what they need -- such as content delivery networks (CDN) or a firewall service.

As the most awarded carrier-neutral colocation data center operator in the United States, vXchnge delivers unmatched reliability, scalability, and security as well as an infrastructure management platform offering complete data center transparency. vXchnge's broad geographic footprint brings businesses to the edge, so they can reach more customers in the markets they serve. From emerging startups to Fortune 500 brands, some of the world's most well-known and innovative companies trust vXchnge. Visit vxchnge.com for more information.

