vXchnge Wins Gold Globee® for Data Center Infrastructure Management in the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards®

TAMPA, Fla., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vXchnge announced today that the Globee® Awards, organizers of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has recognized the colocation company as a Gold IT World Awards® winner in the category of Data Center Infrastructure Management, in addition to two Bronze awards for Business Intelligence and Analytics and IT Service Management.

"We are extremely proud to be named as a winner of the Gold Globee® Award and recognized as a groundbreaking data center services provider," said Ernest Sampera, co-founder and CMO, vXchnge. "Behind this distinguished success is our team's relentless drive to always keep the customer experience at the forefront of everything we do, incorporate direct customer input, and anticipate user needs. This has been a pivotal year for the IT industry and our consumers, and we believe this recognition further validates our customer commitment and the need for secure, reliable, and scalable infrastructure offerings."

By always providing customers with pre-emptive disaster recovery strategies, fast actions to safeguard data, and 24x7x365 support and secure remote access, vXchnge has continued to rise to the challenge of any customer emergency, despite the challenges of the past year.

vXchnge's data center locations throughout the United States offer numerous connectivity options, layered physical and logical security, and SLAs (service-level agreements) guaranteeing 100% uptime to ensure maximum reliability. The company offers colocation features, including redundant infrastructure, predictable pricing, and remote hands for on-site support, as well as key differentiators like carrier-neutral connectivity. in\site, vXchnge's award-winning platform for data center infrastructure management, provides unmatched transparency and equips users with a customizable, 360-degree view into colocation deployments at no additional cost.

"The information technology industry continues to show its resilience," said San Madan, co-president of the Globee® Awards. "The tech sector is robust and innovative. And the pandemic has changed the way people live, work, shop, and socialize, thereby accelerating demand for newer technologies and innovations everywhere."

These prestigious global awards highlight information technology and cyber security vendors with advanced, groundbreaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of technology and cyber security.

About vXchnge

As the most awarded carrier-neutral colocation data center operator in the United States, vXchnge delivers unmatched reliability, scalability, and security as well as an infrastructure management platform offering complete data center transparency. vXchnge's broad geographic footprint brings businesses to the edge, so they can reach more customers in the markets they serve. From emerging startups to Fortune 500 brands, some of the world's most well-known and innovative companies trust vXchnge. Visit vxchnge.com for more information.

About the Globee® Awards

Globee® Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards (Best Employers), CEO World Awards®, Communications Excellence Awards, Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, IT World Awards®, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at globeeawards.com.

