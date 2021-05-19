vXchnge's in\site Mobile App Honored In 2021 American Business Awards®

TAMPA, Fla., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vXchnge , a leading colocation services provider with data centers in edge markets across the United States, received a bronze Stevie® Award for its groundbreaking intelligent monitoring platform, in\site, during the 19th Annual American Business Awards®. in\site Mobile, the application that makes the in\site platform easily accessible from anywhere, was honored in this year's Mobile Operations Management Solution category.

in\site is a critical tool that provides vXchnge customers with visibility into and control over their IT infrastructure and empowers organizations to make better decisions. Built from the ground up using direct customer input, the mobile app allows customers to instantly check and monitor assets with color-coded statuses, monitor and plan technology deployments, and easily access data center technicians for immediate support.

"At vXchnge, we recognize that our customers rely on our services to perform to their full potential and we approach our solutions by making their priorities our priorities," said vXchnge Co-Founder Ernest Sampera. "This Stevie Award recognizes our team's dedication to providing our customers with unparalleled transparency into their deployments from anywhere – something other colocation providers simply can't compete with."

The app's real-time performance analytics enables users to track key metrics like bandwidth utilization, power usage, and asset inventory. in\site also allows for actions such as adding bandwidth, managing and submitting tickets for 24x7x365 support, and receiving maintenance and advisory notifications for streamlined infrastructure management. In addition to the mobile app, in\site is easily accessible via vXchnge's online customer portal and API integration. While the accessibility and transparency provided by in\site Mobile is always important, during the pandemic it became critical for users to gain a holistic view of their deployments in real-time while they could not physically be present.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program, and all organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations. This year, more than 3,800 nominations – a record number – from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About vXchnge

As the most awarded carrier-neutral colocation data center operator in the United States, vXchnge delivers unmatched reliability, scalability, and security as well as an infrastructure management platform offering complete data center transparency. vXchnge's broad geographic footprint brings businesses to the edge, so they can reach more customers in the markets they serve. From emerging startups to Fortune 500 brands, some of the world's most well-known and innovative companies trust vXchnge. Visit vxchnge.com for more information.

