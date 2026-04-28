VXI Receives 2026 Product of the Year Award from CUSTOMER Magazine

VXI Revenue Accelerator Honored for Exceptional Innovation

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VXI Global Solutions announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named VXI Revenue Accelerator as a 2026 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award winner.

VXI Revenue Accelerator blends AI and human expertise to turn conversations into revenue. It identifies, recruits, and trains high-performing sellers faster using AI-driven screening, simulations, and readiness scoring. During live interactions, AI guides sellers with scripts, playbooks, and product recommendations to boost confidence and conversion. Post-interaction, AI analyzes every conversation to surface insights that drive coaching and continuous improvement, leading to faster ramp times, scalable performance, and real-time intelligence.

"Most organizations are still separating customer experience from revenue generation — that's the gap we set out to close," said Michael Aronowitz, Senior Vice President of Revenue Growth at VXI. "VXI Revenue Accelerator reflects that belief by combining AI with human expertise to make every customer conversation more intentional, more personalized, and ultimately more profitable. We're honored to be recognized by TMC for redefining how organizations turn customer engagement into a true revenue driver."

The 2026 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award recognizes solutions providers that are advancing the contact center, CX, CRM and teleservices industries one solution at a time. The award highlights products which enable their clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers.

"On behalf of TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my honor to recognize VXI with a 2026 Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO and Group Editor-in-Chief of TMC. "VXI Revenue Accelerator has clearly earned its place among the industry's top solutions, and I'm eager to see how VXI continues to innovate and lead in 2026 and beyond."

About VXI Global Solutions

VXI Global Solutions is a BPO leader in customer service, customer experience, and digital solutions. Founded in 1998, the company has 40,000+ employees in 43 locations in North America, Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean. VXI delivers omnichannel and multilingual support, revenue generation, software development, quality assurance, and CX advisory, automation, and process excellence to the world's most respected brands.

VXI is backed by private equity investor Bain Capital and is one of the fastest growing, privately held business organizations in the United States and the Philippines.

For more information, visit www.vxi.com.

About CUSTOMER Magazine

TMC's CUSTOMER magazine, originally launched in 1982 as Telemarketing magazine, remains the go-to resource for news, insights, and strategies that elevate customer engagement across all channels. Each issue explores the latest advancements in AI-powered CX, omnichannel communication, agent enablement, customer journey analytics, conversational AI, automation, mobile and cloud-based solutions, workforce optimization, and more. For additional information, please visit https://www.customerzone360.com.

About TMC

TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through our editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC, thought leadership, and our events for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. Our live events, like the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, deliver unmatched visibility, while our custom lead generation programs and webinars ensure a steady flow of sales opportunities. Display ads on trusted sites generate millions of impressions, boosting brand reputations. TMC offers a complete 360-degree marketing solution, from event management to content creation, driving SEO, branding, and marketing success. Learn more at www.tmcnet.com and follow @tmcnet on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

SOURCE VXI Global Solutions, Inc