VXI Takes Home Multiple Stevie® Awards in 2026 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VXI Global Solutions has won multiple Stevie Awards in the 20th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, including Gold Stevie Awards for Online Sales Team of the Year and Sales Outsourcing Provider of the Year — both earned for the second consecutive year. VXI also received Silver Stevie Awards for Sales Operations Team of the Year and AI-Driven Sales Enablement Team of the Year.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Winners will be celebrated during a gala event attended by more than 300 professionals from around the world at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on March 5.

More than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 41 nations and territories, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees.

VXI's award wins reflect the company's continued investment in building high-performing sales organizations that deliver measurable outcomes for enterprise and mid-market brands. With more than 8,000 sales professionals globally and a proven performance model combining elite sales talent, sales certification and coaching programs, and advanced AI-driven sales enablement tools, VXI helps clients accelerate first-time conversion while strengthening retention, renewals, and lifetime customer value.

Frank Yao, Chief Commercial Officer of VXI Global Solutions, said, "Earning four Stevie Awards — including two Gold wins for the second consecutive year — is a powerful validation of what our teams deliver every day: disciplined execution, innovation at scale, and measurable sales impact for our clients. We're proud of our sales, operations, and enablement teams for setting the bar for performance in a rapidly evolving market."

Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller said, "The remarkable scores achieved by this year's Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service winners reflect the extraordinary levels of excellence, innovation, and customer impact they deliver. We proudly join the judges in congratulating and celebrating these outstanding organizations and professionals on their achievements."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at http://sales.stevieawards.com/.

About VXI Global Solutions

VXI Global Solutions is a BPO leader in customer service, customer experience, and digital solutions. Founded in 1998, the company has 40,000+ employees in 43 locations in North America, Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean. VXI delivers omnichannel and multilingual support, revenue generation, software development, quality assurance, and CX advisory, automation, and process excellence to the world's most respect brands.

VXI is backed by private equity investor Bain Capital and is one of the fastest growing, privately held business organizations in the United States and the Philippines.

For more information, visit www.vxi.com.

About The Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

