VXI Recognized by Newsweek Among America's Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging & Community

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VXI Global Solutions, a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) and business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, today announced its inclusion in Newsweek's list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging & Community. The recognition underscores VXI's continued focus on fostering environments where employees feel a genuine sense of belonging and community—conditions proven to drive engagement, collaboration, and long-term success.

The recognition is based on Newsweek's independent research methodology, which includes insights from more than 22,000 U.S.-based employees through anonymous surveys, combined with publicly available data and interviews with human resources leaders. The evaluation focuses on factors that matter most to diverse employee populations, including leadership, integrity, inclusion, and community impact.

As a nine-time NMSDC-certified organization, VXI places belonging, equity, and community at the core of its culture. This honor reflects the company's intentional approach to creating workplaces that celebrate differences, encourage collaboration, and provide meaningful growth opportunities at every stage of an employee's career.

David Zhou, Chief Executive Officer of VXI Global Solutions, shared, "Our culture is built on the belief that when people feel valued and included, they do their best work. This recognition from Newsweek affirms the way our teams show up for one another every day—working across functions, geographies, and backgrounds to deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients while growing together as a community."

Erika Bogar King, Chief People Officer of VXI Global Solutions, added, "Belonging doesn't happen by chance, but created through consistent action, listening, and empowerment. We are proud of how our people bring VXI's values to life by supporting one another, giving back to our communities, and shaping a workplace where individuals can truly stand out while fitting in. This recognition reinforces our commitment to continuously invest in our people and our culture."

With teams across North America, Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean, VXI remains focused on strengthening its global culture by expanding employee development programs, advancing inclusive leadership practices, and deepening community engagement—ensuring that culture and belonging remain central to its long-term growth and success.

To learn more about life at VXI, check out our social channels on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About VXI Global Solutions

VXI Global Solutions is a BPO leader in customer service, customer experience, and digital solutions. Founded in 1998, the company has 40,000+ employees in 43 locations in North America, Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean. VXI delivers omnichannel and multilingual support, revenue generation, software development, quality assurance, and CX advisory, automation, and process excellence to the world's most respected brands.

VXI is backed by private equity investor Bain Capital and is one of the fastest growing, privately held business services organizations in the United States and the Philippines.

For more information, visit www.vxi.com.

SOURCE VXI Global Solutions, Inc