Vyaire Medical Advances the Standard of Care in Low-Flow Oxygen Delivery

CHICAGO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyaire Medical, the world's largest medical device maker fully dedicated to improving breathing for every person around the world, today announced the availability of AirLife™ Open oxygen mask, a revolutionary new low-flow oxygen therapy device designed to advance the standard of care and improve the satisfaction of patients receiving low-flow oxygen therapy. The AirLife™ Open oxygen mask combines the best elements of traditional nasal cannula, oxygen mask and non-rebreather benefits in a single device that is revolutionary for low-flow oxygen therapy. This is achieved through the patented design and unique geometry of the mask openings that maintain higher oxygen concentrations without obtrusive structures. The mask's design distributes oxygen flow through unique jet orifices, creating a soft curtain of oxygen around the nose and mouth, reducing the risk of rebreathing carbon dioxide resulting in a more comfortable patient experience. The AirLife™ Open mask is designed to allow patients to drink, eat and easily communicate without removing the mask, while delivering uninterrupted oxygen therapy.

For clinicians, AirLife™ Open provides the ability to adjust oxygen delivery from 1—15 LPM without disturbing the patient. What's more, the unique design of AirLife™ Open allows access for certain procedures and the easy transfer of patients between areas of care. AirLife™ Open reduces the need to change out interfaces, improving workflow, reducing waste and cost while effectively delivering continuous oxygen therapy without compromising safety or quality.

"Vyaire is leveraging our rich history of innovation and expansive knowledge in respiratory care to bring to market revolutionary devices like the AirLife™ Open mask that will advance patient comfort and care while reducing the burden on clinicians," said Gaurav Agarwal, chief executive officer, Vyaire. "We incorporated feedback from customers and patients from across the world and we are thrilled that the results we have seen confirm that the new design delivers the revolutionary benefits AirLife™ Open provides."

"The novel design of AirLife™ Open is the culmination of customer inputs and extensive benchtop testing," said Michael Pedro, M.D., chief medical officer, Vyaire, and board-certified anesthesiologist. "The feedback from our limited commercial release exceeds our initial expectations as AirLife™ Open is delivering superior results both in maintaining oxygen concentrations and reducing the risk of rebreathing while providing patients with an enhanced, updated and more comfortable method of oxygen therapy."

"We believe that when it comes to compliance and comfort, there shouldn't be a tradeoff. AirLife™ Open is the first of many new innovations Vyaire will introduce that are patient-centric and improve the standard of care," added Agarwal. "For far too long, innovation within the respiratory space has been dormant, and Vyaire is working to fill that void, bringing meaningful new consumable products to market that will help everyone breathe better."

About Vyaire Medical

Vyaire Medical Inc. is a global company focused exclusively on supporting breathing through every stage of life. Established from legacy brands with a 65-year history of pioneering breathing technology, the company's portfolio of integrated solutions is designed to enable, enhance and extend lives. At Vyaire, we pledge to advance innovation and evolve what's possible to ensure every breath is taken to its fullest. Headquartered in suburban Chicago, Vyaire is recognized, trusted and preferred by specialists throughout the respiratory community worldwide.

