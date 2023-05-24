Vyaire Medical Appoints John Bibb as Group Chief Executive Officer

Vyaire Medical

24 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

CHICAGO, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyaire Medical today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed medical device veteran John Bibb as Group Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Bibb has more than 20 years of experience in the medical device industry and most recently led Vyaire as Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, Human Resources. John has worked directly with Apax for more than ten years and has extensive experience advising public and private boards of directors on quarterly operational performance, material transactions and other business matters. He played a critical role in executing the recent sale of the Vyaire Consumables business to SunMed.

"We are delighted to have someone of John's caliber take the helm at Vyaire," said Steven Dyson, Partner at Apax. "John is a strong, transformational leader with two decades of medical device experience and a track record of success within the Vyaire organization. He is perfectly positioned to execute on our ambitious vision for the business."

Prior to joining Vyaire, Bibb served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Human Resources Officer at Acelity. In more than 15 years at Acelity, he led many key business initiatives in legal, HR, commercial partnerships, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and the efficient delivery of shared services to multiple business units. Bibb joined Vyaire in September 2021.

"Vyaire remains focused on delivering to our customers and accelerating the strategic growth plans for our pioneering Respiratory Diagnostics and Ventilation business units," said Bibb. "I will work closely with the leaders of the Respiratory Diagnostics and Ventilation business units to meet customer needs, build on our market leadership and create value for our employees and shareholders."

Following the sale of the Vyaire Consumables business in early May, the company established two distinct business units with dedicated teams specializing in each industry-leading portfolio. The Vyaire leadership team will ensure cohesion across business units with a focus on efficient and effective service delivery to customers and business partners.

About Vyaire Medical
Vyaire Medical Inc. is a global company focused exclusively on supporting breathing through every stage of life. Established from legacy brands with a 65-year history of pioneering breathing technology, the company's portfolio of integrated solutions is designed to enable, enhance and extend lives. At Vyaire, we pledge to advance innovation and evolve what's possible to ensure every breath is taken to its fullest. Headquartered in suburban Chicago, Vyaire is recognized, trusted and preferred by specialists throughout the respiratory community worldwide.

SOURCE Vyaire Medical

