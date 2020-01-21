Vyaire Medical Appoints Medical Device Veteran, Gaurav Agarwal, as Chief Executive Officer

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyaire Medical, Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Gaurav Agarwal as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Agarwal succeeds Dave Eckley, who is stepping down as Chief Executive Officer, but will remain on the company's Board of Directors.

Vyaire Medical is the largest company in the global healthcare ecosystem fully dedicated to respiratory care. With a vision of enabling, improving and extending the lives of patients, the company is committed to innovating and delivering the best respiratory solutions to healthcare customers around the world.

Agarwal brings to Vyaire Medical extensive global leadership experience in medical devices and a proven track record in driving innovation, improving patient outcomes, and creating exceptional value for customers. Most recently, as President and Chief Operating Officer of KCI, an Acelity company, Agarwal transformed the company into an undisputed leader in advanced wound care, by finding ground-breaking healing solutions for current and new customer segments. Prior to that, he served as President, Orthopaedic Reconstruction at Smith & Nephew, where he was responsible for defining a cutting-edge global strategy that expedited product development and redefined the company's portfolio for joint reconstruction. Before that, he held Vice President and General Manager positions at GE Healthcare.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gaurav to Vyaire," said Steven Dyson, Chairman of Vyaire Medical's Board of Directors. "He brings a wealth of experience in driving innovation and growing businesses in the medical device industry. In the five years that I've known him, I've seen first-hand the positive impact of his focus on the customer, his attention to employees, and his ability to create value for shareholders. He is the perfect fit for Vyaire at this time."

"I'm excited to be joining Vyaire Medical. It has a clear vision and mission, a strong team in place, and a robust pipeline of products to meet the needs of our patients and customers," said Agarwal. "With a formidable footprint, and the ability to leverage technology to create best-in-class solutions, my focus will be working with the team to push the boundaries on innovation, create additional value for customers and patients, and secure Vyaire's position as the leader in respiratory care."

In 2019, the company launched several new products. Most notably, the bellavista 1000e was introduced in the US, a uniquely versatile ventilator system that allows one device to work across a broad range of patients and situations – enhancing workflow, simplifying training, and improving patient outcomes. Two of the latest Pulmonary Function Testing (PFT) technologies were also introduced in the US: VyntusTM BODY and VyntusTM ONE, both with SentrySuiteTM software. Internationally, SuperNO 2 VA, the exclusive nasal ventilation mask was brought to market.

Dyson added, "Dave Eckley has been an invaluable leader for Vyaire Medical this past year, defining a clear vision and mission, championing a customer-first culture, and establishing a seamless supply chain operation across legacy systems. The board extends its deep appreciation and thanks on behalf of our employees, partners and customers for Dave stepping into the CEO role during this critical time."

"Vyaire Medical is a special company, and leading the team has been an honor," Eckley said. "I'm proud of what we accomplished together. Vyaire is poised to be the global leader in respiratory care, and I am confident with Gaurav's leadership the company will not only reach new heights, but it will have an incredibly powerful impact on the lives of customers and patients."

About Vyaire Medical

Headquartered in Chicago, IL., Vyaire Medical—the world's only company solely dedicated to respiratory care – enables, improves and extends lives with an unyielding focus on improving patient outcomes and increasing value for customers. The company was formed in October 2016, to serve healthcare customers with innovative device and service solutions across the respiratory and anesthesia continua of care. Vyaire's legacy brands have a 65-year track record of pioneering, innovating, and advancing respiratory diagnostics, ventilation, anesthesia delivery & patient monitoring. From industry-pioneering brands that include Bird, Bear, and Jaeger to respected industry leaders such as VyntusTM, AirLife™, Vital Signs™, Vyaire Medical is recognized, trusted and preferred by specialists in the respiratory therapy and anesthesiology healthcare markets worldwide.

Learn more at www.vyaire.com .

SOURCE Vyaire Medical

Related Links

https://www.vyaire.com

