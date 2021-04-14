Vyaire Medical Debuts New Corporate Brand Affirming Commitment to Innovation that Enhances Quality of Breathing

CHICAGO, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyaire Medical, the world's largest medical device maker fully dedicated to improving breathing for every person around the world, today announced the launch of its new corporate brand identity as part of its transformational efforts to rapidly innovate leading-edge products and services that enable, enhance and extend every breath.

"Breathing is instinctual and too often we take for granted the importance until there is an issue," said Gaurav Agarwal, chief executive officer of Vyaire. "As the past year has shown, every single breath is vital to the health and well-being of people of all ages. Our new brand identity is meant to acknowledge that notion and reflect the passion and urgency Vyaire brings to market through solutions that enhance and support breathing through every stage of life."

As We Live and Breathe

The breadth and scale of the Vyaire portfolio is unmatched anywhere in the world. The Company's new tagline highlights Vyaire's leadership beyond the traditional respiratory space, signaling the broadest portfolio of breathing solutions supporting the care continuum from diagnostics to consumables to ventilation. More than that, it demonstrates a renewed commitment to clinicians that Vyaire is a trusted partner in their quest to advance the science of breathing and improve outcomes for their patients. "As we live and breathe" is an homage to patients, that Vyaire is here to ensure that every day — and every breath — is lived to the fullest. It's also a pledge to healthcare professionals who care for patients that Vyaire provides products to help enable and ensure optimal breathing.

The revitalized brand identity features a refreshed logo, new brand hallmark and a bold new color palette. The new brand hallmark represents the lungs, a subtle reminder of the Company's purpose; the gradients of red and blue evoke leadership, passion, urgency and trust. As part of the reboot, Vyaire is debuting a new corporate marketing campaign, "Because I Can Breathe," which pays tribute to how better breathing empowers people to pursue their passions and achieve their goals.

Vyaire is launching a new corporate website to showcase the "Because I Can Breathe" campaign and new brand identity. The updates mark a significant milestone for Vyaire as it evolves from a 65-year history of pioneering technology from well-known respiratory brands into a unified global organization solely dedicated to breathing.

"Our new brand identity signals an exciting new era for Vyaire," continued Agarwal. "It is much more than a cosmetic change – it represents the drive and determination of close to 5,000 employees around the globe working to drive innovation because we know that our customers and their patients require the best solutions. I want our new identity to reflect that urgency and the creativity my colleagues bring to the work they do every day."

About Vyaire Medical

Vyaire Medical Inc. is a global company focused exclusively on supporting breathing through every stage of life. Established from legacy brands with a 65-year history of pioneering breathing technology, the company's portfolio of integrated solutions is designed to enable, enhance and extend lives. At Vyaire, we pledge to advance innovation and evolve what's possible to ensure every breath is taken to its fullest. Headquartered in suburban Chicago, Vyaire is recognized, trusted and preferred by specialists throughout the respiratory community worldwide.

SOURCE Vyaire Medical

Related Links

www.vyaire.com

