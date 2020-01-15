Vyaire Medical's Compatible, Reusable MX40™ Telemetry Adapter Now Available

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyaire Medical has announced the U.S. availability of its MX40™ adapter, a reusable telemetry adapter that is compatible with Philips Intellivue MX40 wearable patient monitor.

The small, lightweight adapter allows patients to move freely throughout the hospital while they are receiving electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring. Designed for use with both 5 and 6 leadwire sets, the new adapter can be used in conjunction with the Philips Intellivue MX40 wearable patient monitor. It features a SpO 2 port with a securing mechanism that can be used while the patient is walking around with the device. It also has a closure cap that covers the port while it's not in use. The SpO 2 port is compatible with the Masimo LNCS pulse oximeter as well as the Philips 9 pin pulse oximeter sensors.

The MX40 adapter also utilizes the Vyaire Multi-Link™ X2 solutions allowing standardization of single patient use leadwires across multiple monitoring platforms, including: Philips, GE, Mindray, Nihon Kohden and Spacelabs.

"The MX40 adapter is another example of Vyaire's ability to increase patient mobility and clinician workflow, while providing a decreased risk of infection," said Jeff Zanni, vice president of U.S. Sales. "It also allows our company to partner with both customers and other innovators to implement solutions that are patient-centric."

Infection prevention is a key metric in healthcare systems. Using Vyaire's single patient-use leadwire can help eliminate the risk of cross contamination often seen with reusable leadwires.

Headquartered near Chicago, IL., Vyaire Medical — a global company dedicated to respiratory care — enables, improves and extends lives with an unyielding focus on improving patient outcomes and increasing value for customers. The company was formed in October 2016 to serve healthcare providers with innovative devices and service solutions across the respiratory and anesthesia continua of care. Vyaire's legacy brands have a 65-year track record of pioneering and advancing respiratory diagnostics, ventilation, and anesthesia delivery & monitoring. From original brands including Bird, Bear, and JAEGER to industry leaders AirLife™, Vital Signs™, Viasys, and many others — Vyaire Medical is recognized, trusted and preferred by specialists in respiratory and anesthesiology healthcare worldwide.

