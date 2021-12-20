vybe Opens Rapid COVID Testing Center in Blue Bell

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vybe urgent care, the leading independent operator of urgent care centers in the Greater Philadelphia area, announces the opening of a new COVID-19 Rapid Testing Center at 920 Dekalb Pike in Blue Bell, Montgomery County. vybe Blue Bell is part of Centre Square Commons, located at the intersection of Dekalb Pike/Rte 202 and Skippack Pike/Rte 73.

The new center will initially be open 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays and will offer two COVID rapid testing options by appointment. The center will offer expanded urgent care services and weekend hours in the new year.

Rapid RT-PCR test – the preferred option for those who need testing for travel, this test offers same day results in the patient portal.

Rapid Antigen test – often used for work clearance or to attend an event, the Quidel test offers same day results in the patient portal.

"We all need to monitor our health, especially during this time of heightened COVID-19 concerns." said vybe urgent care President Peter Hotz. "We're thrilled to bring fast, convenient testing to meet the demand in this key area of suburban Philadelphia."

The COVID-19 rapid test screenings offered at vybe Blue Bell are a convenient alternative to lab-based testing, but not a replacement if a patient is looking for a full medical visit based on symptoms or known exposure. Still, patients who need results quickly may opt for a rapid test screening with same day results. These rapid COVID tests are offered on a self-pay or employer-paid basis and are not typically covered by health insurance.

For patients with symptoms or who need other urgent care services, vybe offers telemedicine and a choice of 12 additional locations throughout the Philadelphia area.

vybe is fully accredited by the Urgent Care Association (UCA), which is the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers and ensures high levels of patient safety and quality.

About vybe urgent care

vybe urgent care is Philadelphia's leading independent urgent care provider delivering care to adults and children in Philadelphia, Delaware, Bucks and Montgomery Counties. Open 7 days a week, vybe is an affordable and convenient alternative to long emergency room wait times and the limited hours of family physicians. vybe encourages appointments but also offers walk-ins and even telemedicine for those who wish to see a clinician online. vybe accepts major insurance plans and offers full urgent care services, such as illness and injury treatment, digital x-rays, EKGs, lab testing, physicals, immunizations, and occupational medicine. As a leader during the COVID pandemic, vybe offers the Moderna vaccine/booster and diagnostic COVID testing. vybe is fully accredited by the Urgent Care Association (UCA), which is the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers and ensures high levels of patient safety and quality. For more information, visit www.vybe.care, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using @vybecare.

