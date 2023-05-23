vybe urgent care Achieves One Million Patient Visits

Great Care and Great Patient Experience in Clean & Modern Settings

PHILADELPHIA, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- vybe urgent care, the leading independent operator of urgent care centers in the Greater Philadelphia area, has just surpassed one million patient visits across all vybe locations. With a stated purpose of "Making great healthcare easy for all," vybe is helping to encourage good health by improving access to care.

Thank you for trusting vybe urgent care with your healthcare needs. We've welcomed over one million patients into our world of warm and inclusive care.

With a growing shortage of primary care physicians, many residents in our area lack easy & reliable access to essential healthcare services. vybe offers a convenient and cost-effective alternative to help patients address their time-sensitive health issues when their physician isn't available or when it's not necessary to visit the Emergency Room. vybe has located many of their centers in neighborhoods where there is limited access to medical care.

"We are so thankful to our patients for trusting us with their healthcare needs and for their loyalty before, during and now after the COVID pandemic," said vybe urgent care President and CEO Peter Hotz. "I also celebrate our team of warm and compassionate healthcare professionals who provide great care and service every day."

Since 2017, patients have relied on vybe urgent care centers for walk-in convenience, but vybe also offers appointments for all urgent care services, including advance online registration for a more efficient visit. Patients with symptoms who prefer not to leave home may use vybe's convenient telemedicine service, which is available seven days a week. vybe was a leader during the COVID pandemic and continues to offer diagnostic COVID testing and the updated Moderna bivalent vaccine/booster.

vybe is fully accredited by the Urgent Care Association (UCA), which is the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers and ensures high levels of patient safety and quality.

There are 15 vybe locations in Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery counties.

About vybe urgent care

vybe urgent care is Philadelphia's leading independent urgent care provider delivering care to adults and children in Philadelphia, Delaware, Bucks and Montgomery Counties. Open 7 days a week, vybe is an affordable and convenient alternative to long emergency room wait times and the limited hours of family physicians. vybe encourages appointments but also offers gladly welcomes walk-ins and telemedicine for those who prefer to see a clinician online. vybe accepts major insurance plans and offers full urgent care services, such as illness and injury treatment, digital x-rays, EKGs, lab testing, physicals, immunizations, and occupational medicine. As a leader during the COVID pandemic, vybe offers the Moderna vaccine/booster and diagnostic COVID testing. vybe is fully accredited by the Urgent Care Association (UCA), which is the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers and ensures high levels of patient safety and quality. For more information, visit www.vybe.care, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using @vybecare.

