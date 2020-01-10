vybe urgent care Announces its 11th Greater Philadelphia Location - Center City East

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- vybe urgent care, the leading independent operator of urgent care centers in the Greater Philadelphia area, announces the opening of a new center in Center City East at 618 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106. The center will be open beginning January 10th from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekends.

No one has time to be sick. Make your visit faster and easier by checking-in online to save your spot. No one has time to be sick. Make your visit faster and easier by checking-in online to save your spot.

This new center will be located just steps away from Independence Mall and will serve the Washington Square, Society Hill, Chinatown and Old City communities, in addition to the Convention Center and businesses east of City Hall.

The Center City East location marks the addition of vybe's eleventh urgent care center. The other urgent care centers are located in Bensalem, Center City, Havertown, Northeast Philadelphia, Port Richmond, Ridley, Roxborough, South Philadelphia, Spring Garden and University City.

"We believe that everyone deserves great care – and that great care and personalized attention and service can be provided together," said vybe urgent care President Peter Hotz. "We look forward to expanding our innovative approach to healthcare while serving the diverse healthcare needs of this vibrant area of the city."

While consumers typically rely upon urgent care centers for accessible, affordable, and immediate healthcare, vybe is committed to creating a truly patient-focused atmosphere that eases the stress that comes with an illness or injury. vybe urgent care provides patients with efficient walk-in medical attention and the convenience of extended evening and weekend hours and advance online check-in. vybe is fully accredited by the Urgent Care Association (UCA), which is the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers and ensures high levels of patient safety and quality.

About vybe

vybe urgent care operates the leading independent network of walk-in urgent care centers in the greater Philadelphia region, with a focus on high-quality medical care and unparalleled patient service. The Company's vision is that everyone deserves great care, which is driving development across the region and a unique focus on patient experience. Urgent care is rapidly becoming the new way to be seen for many healthcare consumers. vybe provides a broad range of injury and illness treatments, physical exams, and occupational health and workers' compensation treatments. For more information, visit www.vybe.care

Media Contact:

Brian Gould

215-583-0618

232048@email4pr.com

SOURCE vybe urgent care