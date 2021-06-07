vybe urgent care Announces its 12th greater Philadelphia Location - West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vybe urgent care, the leading independent operator of urgent care centers in the Greater Philadelphia area, announces the opening of a new center in West Philadelphia at 5828 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139. The center is open beginning June 3rd from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekends.

vybe urgent care in West Philadelphia has ample free parking and is close to SEPTA's Market-Frankford line and several bus routes.

vybe's twelfth urgent care center is in the heart of West Philadelphia, nestled among the Cobbs Creek, Dunlap and Haddington neighborhoods, and is a short walk from the Market-Frankford line, several bus routes, and the 60th street transit hub.

"We look forward to providing convenient access to healthcare in this vibrant area of the city," said vybe urgent care President Peter Hotz. "We believe that everyone deserves great care, delivered with kindness and personalized attention. Our team is dedicated to helping our patients get back to living their healthiest lives."

Consumers rely on vybe urgent care centers for the convenience of extended evening and weekend hours. vybe gladly welcomes appointments and walk-in patients for all services, and also offers advance online registration to save time and reduce contact while visiting. Patients who have symptoms or fear exposure to COVID also have the option to start with a video visit.

As a leader during the COVID pandemic, vybe continues to offer the Moderna vaccine and diagnostic COVID testing. For those planning to travel, the Cepheid rapid RT-PCR test and Quidel rapid antigen test both offer same day results.

vybe is fully accredited by the Urgent Care Association (UCA), which is the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers and ensures high levels of patient safety and quality.

The West Philadelphia location joins vybe's urgent care centers located in Bensalem, Center City, Center City East, Havertown, Northeast Philadelphia, Port Richmond, Ridley, Roxborough, South Philadelphia, Spring Garden and University City.

About vybe urgent care

vybe urgent care is Philadelphia's leading independent urgent care provider delivering care to adults and children in Philadelphia, Delaware, and Bucks Counties. Open 7 days a week, vybe delivers an affordable and convenient alternative to long emergency room wait times and the limited hours of family physicians. In addition to welcoming walk-ins, vybe offers a telemedicine service for those who wish to see a clinician online. vybe accepts major insurance plans and provides a comprehensive range of urgent care services such as illness and injury treatment, digital x-rays, EKGs, lab testing, physicals, immunizations, and occupational medicine. vybe is fully accredited by the Urgent Care Association (UCA), which is the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers and ensures high levels of patient safety and quality. For more information, visit www.vybe.care, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using @vybecare.

MEDIA CONTACT

vybe urgent care

Brian Gould

Peter Hotz

484-753-3970

[email protected]

SOURCE vybe urgent care

Related Links

http://www.vybe.care

