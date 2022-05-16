vybe urgent care Announces its 14th Greater Philadelphia Location - PCOM

Quality Healthcare and Walk-in Convenience on City Avenue

PHILADELPHIA, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- vybe urgent care, the leading independent operator of urgent care centers in the Greater Philadelphia area, announces the opening of a new center on the campus of Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) located at 4190 City Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131. The center is open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and will be opening for weekend hours in the near future.

vybe's fourteenth urgent care center is located on City Avenue, convenient to the Wynnefield Heights, Belmont Village and Bala Cynwyd neighborhoods near this busy retail district. The main patient entrance is off City Avenue, with free reserved parking just east of the center.

"We look forward to serving the healthcare needs of this area of the city and to promoting learning opportunities for PCOM students," said vybe urgent care President Peter Hotz. "Our clinical partnership with PCOM allows Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) and Physician Assistant (PA) students to rotate through all our locations. Their enthusiasm and personalized attention align with our team's dedication to helping our patients get back to living their healthiest lives."

"We are thrilled to have vybe as a partner to offer increased access to high-quality care for the communities surrounding PCOM on City Avenue," said PCOM President and Chief Executive Officer Jay S. Feldstein, DO.

Consumers rely on vybe urgent care centers for the convenience of extended evening hours. vybe gladly welcomes appointments and walk-in patients for all services and offers advance online registration to save time and reduce contact while visiting. As a leader during the COVID pandemic, vybe continues to offer the Moderna vaccine and diagnostic COVID testing. For those planning to travel, COVID molecular tests and Quidel rapid antigen tests both offer same day results.

vybe is fully accredited by the Urgent Care Association (UCA), which is the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers and ensures high levels of patient safety and quality.

The PCOM location joins vybe's urgent care centers located in Bensalem, Blue Bell, Center City, Center City East, Havertown, Northeast Philadelphia, Port Richmond, Ridley, Roxborough, South Philadelphia, Spring Garden, University City and West Philadelphia.

About vybe urgent care

vybe urgent care is Philadelphia's leading independent urgent care provider delivering care to adults and children in Philadelphia, Delaware, Bucks and Montgomery Counties. Open 7 days a week, vybe is an affordable and convenient alternative to long emergency room wait times and the limited hours of family physicians. vybe encourages appointments but also offers walk-ins and even telemedicine for those who wish to see a clinician online. vybe accepts major insurance plans and offers full urgent care services, such as illness and injury treatment, digital x-rays, EKGs, lab testing, physicals, immunizations, and occupational medicine. As a leader during the COVID pandemic, vybe offers the Moderna vaccine/booster and diagnostic COVID testing. vybe is fully accredited by the Urgent Care Association (UCA), which is the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers and ensures high levels of patient safety and quality. For more information, visit www.vybe.care, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using @vybecare.

About Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine

Founded in 1899, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) has trained thousands of highly competent, caring physicians, health practitioners and behavioral scientists who practice a "whole person" approach to care—treating people, not just symptoms. PCOM operates three campuses (PCOM, PCOM Georgia and PCOM South Georgia) and offers doctoral degrees in clinical psychology, educational psychology, osteopathic medicine, pharmacy, physical therapy and school psychology, and graduate degrees in applied behavior analysis, applied positive psychology, biomedical sciences, forensic medicine, medical laboratory science, mental health counseling, non profit leadership and population health management, organizational development and leadership, physician assistant studies, school psychology, and public health management and administration. PCOM students learn the importance of health promotion, research, education and service to the community. Through its community-based Healthcare Centers, PCOM provides care to medically underserved populations. For more information, visit pcom.edu or call 215-871-6100.

