vybe urgent care Announces Its 8th Location in Philadelphia - Spring Garden

PHILADELPHIA, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- vybe urgent care, the leading independent operator of urgent care centers in greater Philadelphia, announces the opening of its newest location in the Spring Garden District of Philadelphia. This new center will be located just steps away from the Community College of Philadelphia and the world-class museums on Benjamin Franklin Parkway, in a vibrant community that's nestled among neighborhoods like Logan Square, Fairmount, Poplar and Chinatown.

Walk in. Feel Better. Built in 1947, vybe is thrilled to become part of this historic building.

The center is located at 1500 Spring Garden St. and will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on the weekends.

The announcement marks another milestone in vybe's expansion, as this location joins the company's current network of urgent care centers in Center City, South Philadelphia, University City, Port Richmond, Roxborough, Havertown and Ridley.

"We believe that everyone deserves great care – especially when they're sick or injured, nervous, and perhaps anxious about the cost of their treatment. vybe's focus is easing those concerns through everything we do, and we are pleased to expand our innovative model to Spring Garden," said vybe urgent care President Peter Hotz. "We look forward to serving the diverse healthcare needs of this growing community."

While consumers typically rely upon urgent care centers for accessible, affordable, and immediate healthcare service, vybe is committed to creating a truly patient-focused atmosphere that eases the stress that comes with an illness or injury. vybe urgent care provides patients with efficient walk-in, extended-hour medical attention with evening and weekend hours. vybe is fully accredited by the Urgent Care Association (UCA), which is the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers and ensures high levels of patient safety and quality.

About vybe

vybe urgent care operates the leading independent network of walk-in urgent care centers in the greater Philadelphia region, with a focus on high-quality medical care and unparalleled patient service. The Company's vision is that everyone deserves great care, which is driving development across the region and a unique focus on patient experience. Urgent care is rapidly becoming the new way to be seen for many healthcare consumers. vybe provides a broad range of injury and illness treatments, physical exams, and occupational health and workers' compensation treatments. For more information, visit www.vybe.care.

