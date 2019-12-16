vybe urgent care Announces Two New Locations in Northeast Philadelphia and Bensalem

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- vybe urgent care, the leading independent operator of urgent care centers in the Greater Philadelphia area, announces the opening of two new centers in Northeast Philadelphia and Bensalem, PA.

The Northeast Philadelphia center is located at 7390 Bustleton Avenue, and will be open beginning December 16th from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekends. This center is being operated in collaboration with Redeemer HealthCare, which will provide pediatric urgent care services in the same facility.

Walk in, feel better. Advance online check-in helps shorten wait times and gets patients back to feeling better...faster.

The Bensalem center is located at 3626 Street Road, and will be open beginning December 20th from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekends.

The Northeast Philly and Bensalem locations mark the addition of vybe's ninth and tenth urgent care centers. The other urgent care centers are located in Center City, Havertown, Port Richmond, Ridley, Roxborough, South Philadelphia, Spring Garden and University City.

"These new centers are significant steps in our mission to improve access to quality healthcare in the Philadelphia area," said vybe urgent care President Peter Hotz. "We believe everyone deserves great care – and that great care and great service can be provided together. We are pleased to expand our innovative model to these two important communities in the Philadelphia region."

"Redeemer is looking forward to offering its second Pediatric Urgent Care center alongside the new vybe center in Northeast Philadelphia; together, our shared patient centered philosophy will better serve the community in this uniquely collaborative care setting," added Michael B. Laign, President and CEO, Holy Redeemer Health System.

While consumers typically rely upon urgent care centers for accessible, affordable, and immediate healthcare, vybe is committed to creating a truly patient-focused atmosphere that eases the stress that comes with an illness or injury. vybe urgent care provides patients with efficient walk-in medical attention and the convenience of extended evening and weekend hours and advance online check-in. vybe is fully accredited by the Urgent Care Association (UCA), which is the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers and ensures high levels of patient safety and quality.

About vybe

vybe urgent care operates the leading independent network of walk-in urgent care centers in the greater Philadelphia region, with a focus on high-quality medical care and unparalleled patient service. The Company's vision is that everyone deserves great care, which is driving development across the region and a unique focus on patient experience. Urgent care is rapidly becoming the new way to be seen for many healthcare consumers. vybe provides a broad range of injury and illness treatments, physical exams, and occupational health and workers' compensation treatments. For more information, visit www.vybe.care.

