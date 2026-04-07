vybe urgent care Celebrates Tenth Anniversary

A Decade Focused on Improving Access to Care

PHILADELPHIA, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- vybe urgent care celebrates ten years as the leading provider of urgent care in the Greater Philadelphia area. Starting with its first locations in Roxborough and Port Richmond, vybe has expanded to 16 locations throughout Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties.

vybe urgent care is Philadelphia's leading urgent care provider for adults & children in Philadelphia, Delaware, Bucks & Montgomery Counties. vybe offers full urgent care services, such as illness and injury treatment, digital x-rays, EKGs, lab testing, physicals, immunizations, and occupational medicine. vybe is accredited by the Urgent Care Association (UCA) - the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers for high levels of patient safety and quality. For ten years, we've been dedicated to helping patients and delivering both great care and great service. Thank you for trusting vybe urgent care with your healthcare needs.

Many residents in the greater Philadelphia area lack easy, reliable, and cost-effective access to essential healthcare services. vybe has thoughtfully located its centers to conveniently provide care to patients with time-sensitive health issues, especially when a physician isn't available or when it's not necessary to visit the Emergency Room.

"We're approaching 2 million patient visits, and we're thankful to these patients for trusting us with their care," said vybe urgent care President and CEO Peter Hotz. "We're pleased to continue our mission of making great healthcare easy for all and serving the residents of Southeastern Pennsylvania. I also want to thank our team for their dedication to providing great care and great service."

Consumers rely on vybe urgent care centers for walk-in convenience, and the company also offers appointments for all services, including advance online registration for a more efficient visit. vybe also provides a broad range of occupational health services and workers' compensation care serving corporate clients and their employees.

vybe is fully accredited by the Urgent Care Association (UCA), which is the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers and ensures high levels of patient safety and quality.

vybe's urgent care centers are located in Bensalem, Blue Bell, Brookhaven, Center City, Center City East, Havertown, Northeast Philadelphia, PCOM/City Ave., Port Richmond, Radnor, Ridley, Roxborough, South Philadelphia, Spring Garden, University City and West Philadelphia.

About vybe urgent care

vybe urgent care is Philadelphia's leading urgent care provider delivering care to adults and children in Philadelphia, Delaware, Bucks and Montgomery Counties. Open 7 days a week, vybe is an affordable and convenient alternative to long emergency room wait times and the limited hours of family physicians. vybe welcomes walk-ins but also encourages appointments to help minimize wait time. vybe accepts major insurance and Medicaid plans and offers full urgent care services, such as illness and injury treatment, digital x-rays, EKGs, lab testing, physicals, immunizations, and occupational medicine. vybe is fully accredited by the Urgent Care Association (UCA), which is the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers and ensures high levels of patient safety and quality. For more information, visit www.vybe.care, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and X (Twitter) using @vybecare.

MEDIA CONTACT:

vybe urgent care

Brian Gould

[email protected]

215-999-6060

SOURCE vybe urgent care