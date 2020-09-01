vybe urgent care is an "LGBTQ Health Care Equality Top Performer" in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Healthcare Equality Index

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- vybe urgent care announces that it has earned the "LGBTQ Health Care Equality Top Performer" designation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC). The designation was awarded in the 13th edition of HRC's Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) , released August 31st.

all vybe locations are offering care, including COVID testing, in an LGBTQ friendly setting and a transgender safe space. vybe is proud to have earned Top Performer designation in this year's Healthcare Equality Index

Every year, HRC recognizes health care facilities that participate in the HEI for their dedication and commitment to LGBTQ inclusion. A record 765 health care facilities participated in the HEI 2020 survey, and 193 facilities earned HRC's "LGBTQ Health Care Equality Top Performer" designation, receiving an overall score of 80 to 95 points. vybe's high score demonstrates a strong commitment to going beyond the basics when it comes to adopting policies and practices in LGBTQ care.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy for discrimination of any type," said Peter Hotz, vybe urgent care's President & CEO. "By promoting diversity and inclusion in the way we run our urgent care centers, we're ensuring access for all and creating a better health care experience for our patients and our team, and nothing could be more critical as we face the ongoing demand from COVID-19."

The remarkable progress reflected in the 2020 HEI includes:

92% of participants met the HEI's training requirements, completing more than 150,000 hours of staff training in LGBTQ patient-centered care.

of participants met the HEI's training requirements, completing more than of staff training in LGBTQ patient-centered care. 99% of participants documented that they include both "sexual orientation" and "gender identity" in both their patient and employment non-discrimination policies.

of participants documented that they include both "sexual orientation" and "gender identity" in both their patient and employment non-discrimination policies. 53% of participants indicated having policies specifically aimed at eliminating bias and ensuring appropriate, welcoming interactions with transgender patients.

of participants indicated having policies specifically aimed at eliminating bias and ensuring appropriate, welcoming interactions with transgender patients. 80% of participating healthcare facilities have at least one health care plan that offers transgender-inclusive health care benefits for employees.

"The health care facilities participating in the HRC Foundation's Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) are not only on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are also making it clear from their participation in the HEI that they stand on the side of fairness and are committed to providing inclusive care to their LGBTQ patients," said HRC President Alphonso David. "In addition, many have made strong statements on racial justice and equity and are engaging in efforts to address racial inequities in their institutions and their communities. We commend all of the HEI participants for their commitment to providing inclusive care for all."

About vybe

vybe urgent care is Philadelphia's leading independent urgent care provider delivering care to adults and children in Philadelphia, Delaware, and Bucks Counties. Open 7 days a week, vybe delivers an affordable and convenient alternative to long emergency room wait times and the limited hours of family physicians. In addition to welcoming walk-ins, vybe offers a telemedicine service for those who wish to see a clinician online. vybe accepts major insurance plans and provides a comprehensive range of urgent care services such as illness and injury treatment, digital x-rays, EKGs, lab testing, physicals, immunizations, and occupational medicine. Find top quality care at convenient vybe urgent care locations throughout the Philadelphia area. vybe is fully accredited by the Urgent Care Association (UCA), which is the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers and ensures high levels of patient safety and quality.

For more information, visit www.vybe.care

About HRC

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the education arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

