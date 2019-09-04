vybe urgent care Now a Network Provider for Veterans on VA Health Plans

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- vybe urgent care, the leading independent operator of urgent care centers in greater Philadelphia, announces it is now a contracted network provider with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health plans. The program allows veterans enrolled in the VA health care system to visit a participating civilian urgent care provider without pre-authorization or an appointment. vybe offers the convenience of extended hours, online check-in, treatment for a full range of urgent care services and x-rays to those veterans newly eligible to receive private sector urgent care.

Walk in. Feel better. We help patients get back to living their healthiest lives.

The announcement marks another milestone in vybe's dedication to serving community needs across its network of 8 urgent care centers in Center City, Spring Garden, South Philadelphia, University City, Port Richmond, Roxborough, Havertown and Ridley.

"We believe that everyone deserves great care, and we are thrilled that veterans in our communities will now have access to convenient, same-day care, said vybe urgent care President Peter Hotz. "When veterans are sick or injured, or perhaps anxious about the cost of their treatment. vybe's focus is on easing those concerns through everything we do, and we are pleased to serve the diverse healthcare needs of this community."

While consumers typically rely upon urgent care centers for accessible, affordable, and immediate healthcare service, vybe is committed to creating a truly patient-focused atmosphere that eases the stress that comes with an illness or injury. vybe urgent care provides patients with efficient walk-in, extended-hour medical attention with evening and weekend hours. vybe is fully accredited by the Urgent Care Association (UCA), which is the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers and ensures high levels of patient safety and quality.

About vybe

vybe urgent care operates the leading independent network of walk-in urgent care centers in the greater Philadelphia region, with a focus on high-quality medical care and unparalleled patient service. The Company's vision is that everyone deserves great care, which is driving development across the region and a unique focus on patient experience. Urgent care is rapidly becoming the new way to be seen for many healthcare consumers. vybe provides a broad range of injury and illness treatments, physical exams, and occupational health and workers' compensation treatments. For more information, visit www.vybe.care.

