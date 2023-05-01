vybe urgent care Now Accepting UnitedHealthcare Community Plan for Families

Patients Encouraged to Schedule Online or Walk-in for Care

PHILADELPHIA, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- vybe urgent care, the leading independent operator of urgent care centers in the Greater Philadelphia area, announces that it is now accepting UnitedHealthcare Community Plan for Families and CHIP (Children's Health Insurance Program). These new plans are available at all vybe locations, in addition to UnitedHealth Group's commercial insurance plans.

UnitedHealthcare provides healthcare coverage for beneficiaries of Medicaid and other government healthcare programs. These health plans operate locally as UnitedHealthcare Community Plan and strive to improve access to care by removing individual, societal, and environmental barriers to health.

"UnitedHealth Group's "whole person" approach to healthcare fits perfectly with vybe's mission of helping our patients return to living their healthiest lives," said vybe urgent care President and CEO Peter Hotz. "We strive to improve access to uniquely warm and inclusive care for the communities we serve across Greater Philadelphia."

Consumers rely on vybe urgent care centers for walk-in convenience, but vybe also offers appointments for all urgent care services, including advance online registration for a more efficient visit. For patients with symptoms who prefer not to leave home, vybe offers convenient telemedicine visits seven days a week. vybe was a leader during the COVID pandemic and continues to offer diagnostic COVID testing and the updated Moderna bivalent vaccine/booster.

vybe is fully accredited by the Urgent Care Association (UCA), which is the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers and ensures high levels of patient safety and quality.

There are 15 vybe locations in Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery counties.

About vybe urgent care

vybe urgent care is Philadelphia's leading independent urgent care provider delivering care to adults and children in Philadelphia, Delaware, Bucks and Montgomery Counties. Open 7 days a week, vybe is an affordable and convenient alternative to long emergency room wait times and the limited hours of family physicians. vybe encourages appointments but also offers gladly welcomes walk-ins and telemedicine for those who prefer to see a clinician online. vybe accepts major insurance plans and offers full urgent care services, such as illness and injury treatment, digital x-rays, EKGs, lab testing, physicals, immunizations, and occupational medicine. As a leader during the COVID pandemic, vybe offers the Moderna vaccine/booster and diagnostic COVID testing. vybe is fully accredited by the Urgent Care Association (UCA), which is the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers and ensures high levels of patient safety and quality. For more information, visit www.vybe.care, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using @vybecare.

MEDIA CONTACTS

vybe urgent care

Brian Gould

215-999-6060

[email protected]

SOURCE vybe urgent care