vybe urgent care Offers Moderna's Bivalent Booster at All Locations

Patients Encouraged to Update COVID and Flu Vaccines Before the Holidays

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- vybe urgent care, the leading independent operator of urgent care centers in the Greater Philadelphia area, announces that it is now offering Moderna's updated bivalent COVID booster at all locations to patients 6 years and older. The updated Moderna booster is called bivalent because it protects against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5.

As people resume pre-pandemic activities, kids return to school, and the holidays approach, there is a risk of increased exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19. Vaccination remains the most effective way to help prevent the severe impact of COVID, which can include hospitalization or death. vybe encourages patients to consider primary vaccination for themselves and their children, and to follow-up with an updated booster dose when eligible.

"To ensure there is adequate supply, vybe is suggesting patients make appointments to receive the updated Covid booster," said vybe urgent care President and CEO Peter Hotz. "Patients appreciate selecting a time that works for their schedule, and they can complete their registration online in advance to save time and reduce contact while visiting."

The Moderna bivalent booster is authorized for use as a single booster dose at least two months after primary or booster vaccination. After receiving the bivalent COVID vaccine, it takes roughly 2 weeks to achieve full protection. The CDC has indicated that it's safe to get both a flu vaccine and a COVID-19 vaccine during the same visit.

"We encourage our patients to stay up to date with their COVID and flu shots so they can live their healthiest lives as the holidays approach," said Dr. Robert Czincila, vybe's VP and Senior Medical Director. "Our centers will continue to follow all infection control protocols as we prepare to see patients with symptoms of cold, flu, COVID and other concerns this fall and winter. Our patients can help by paying attention to their own hand hygiene and remembering to wear a mask if not feeling well."

Consumers rely on vybe urgent care centers for walk-in convenience, but vybe also offers appointments for all urgent care services, including advance online registration for a more efficient visit. Patients with symptoms might prefer to schedule a telemedicine visit.

vybe was a leader during the COVID pandemic and offers diagnostic COVID testing, in addition to the updated Moderna bivalent booster. For those in a hurry or to meet travel requirements, patients may choose COVID molecular rapid tests and Quidel rapid antigen tests with same-day results.

vybe is fully accredited by the Urgent Care Association (UCA), which is the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers and ensures high levels of patient safety and quality.

There are 15 vybe locations in Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery counties.

About vybe urgent care

vybe urgent care is Philadelphia's leading independent urgent care provider delivering care to adults and children in Philadelphia, Delaware, Bucks and Montgomery Counties. Open 7 days a week, vybe is an affordable and convenient alternative to long emergency room wait times and the limited hours of family physicians. vybe encourages appointments but also offers walk-ins and even telemedicine for those who wish to see a clinician online. vybe accepts major insurance plans and offers full urgent care services, such as illness and injury treatment, digital x-rays, EKGs, lab testing, physicals, immunizations, and occupational medicine. As a leader during the COVID pandemic, vybe offers the Moderna vaccine & bivalent booster, and diagnostic COVID testing. vybe is fully accredited by the Urgent Care Association (UCA), which is the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers and ensures high levels of patient safety and quality. For more information, visit www.vybe.care, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using @vybecare.

