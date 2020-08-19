vybe urgent care Offers Rapid COVID-19 Testing for Employers and Consumers

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- vybe urgent care, the leading independent operator of urgent care centers in the Philadelphia area, announces a rapid test for COVID-19 from Quidel that provides a result in 15 minutes. This antigen test is available by appointment at all vybe locations and is a perfect solution for asymptomatic patients who need clearance for work, school, or a medical procedure. At this time, the test is not covered by insurance, and is available in limited quantities on a self-pay basis.

The rapid antigen test delivers results in as little as 15 minutes.

With the addition of the rapid antigen test, vybe now offers 3 COVID testing options to patients:

Lab-based PCR genetic tests to detect active infection.

Quidel's rapid antigen test that detects active infection through virus proteins.

Serological tests that detect antibodies from a prior infection.

"In the fight against COVID-19, we're hoping a rapid test enables more people to get tested more frequently, and to make decisions that help limit the spread of the virus," said Peter Hotz, vybe urgent care's President & CEO. "The potential use for this in the employer and academic settings represents an important step in more safely returning to work and restoring our society as we await a vaccine."

vybe is offering the Quidel rapid test to employers and academic institutions as a solution for return to work programs or for ongoing business continuity. The vybe program offers the choice of testing at any vybe urgent care centers or customized on-site COVID testing events in a safe environment, and includes:

Needs assessment and program development with clinician-informed protocols

Onsite licensed clinical team for testing and support

Online scheduling and sharing of results

All necessary releases, disclosures and consents

Future solutions for vaccinations, such as seasonal flu

"This test is designed to detect proteins from the virus, and delivers a highly accurate positive result," said Geoff Winkley, vybe's Medical Director. "A public health crisis demands a vigorous response from the healthcare community, including multiple options for testing. I'm pleased that recent studies are showing a high sensitivity rate for the Quidel rapid test, approaching that of lab-based PCR tests."

In addition to a wide range of urgent care services, including COVID-19 testing, vybe has carefully designed safety precautions to meet or exceed CDC and state guidelines:

All patients must wear masks, and our team wears PPE at all times

Screening all patients for symptoms and possible COVID-19 exposure

Patients taken directly to exam rooms for registration

Waiting areas arranged for social distancing

Enhanced cleaning of exam rooms and equipment after each patient

Frequent deep cleaning throughout the center

vybe is fully accredited by the Urgent Care Association (UCA), which is the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers and ensures high levels of patient safety and quality.

About vybe

vybe urgent care is Philadelphia's leading independent urgent care provider delivering care to adults and children in Philadelphia, Delaware, and Bucks Counties. Open 7 days a week, vybe delivers an affordable and convenient alternative to long emergency room wait times and the limited hours of family physicians. In addition to welcoming walk-ins, vybe offers a telemedicine service for those who wish to see a clinician online. vybe accepts major insurance plans and provides a comprehensive range of urgent care services such as illness and injury treatment, digital x-rays, EKGs, lab testing, physicals, immunizations, and occupational medicine. Find the medical care you need with the convenience you want at vybe urgent care locations throughout the Philadelphia area.

