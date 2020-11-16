vybe urgent care Re-Opens in Center City

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- vybe urgent care, the leading independent operator of urgent care centers in the Greater Philadelphia area, announces the re-opening of its center in Center City just steps away from City Hall. The Center City center is located at 1420 Chestnut Street and will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning on November 16th for COVID-19 rapid testing only.

Now open by appointment for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. Same day results.

vybe is expanding its testing capabilities by fully dedicating this location to COVID-19 rapid antigen tests (screenings without a clinician visit.) Rapid antigen testing at vybe's Chestnut Street location is available on an appointment basis only, and is a perfect solution for asymptomatic patients who need clearance for travel, work, school, or a medical procedure. Patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment and complete their registration forms online prior to visiting, which helps minimize contact in the center.

For patients with symptoms or who need other urgent care services, vybe offers telemedicine services and four nearby full-service locations in Center City East, South Philly, Spring Garden, and University City.

The COVID-19 rapid test screenings offered at vybe's Chestnut Street location are a convenient alternative to PCR testing, but not a replacement if a patient is looking for a full medical visit based on symptoms or known exposure. Still, patients who need results quickly may opt for a rapid test screening with same day results, as the response times for PCR tests from national labs have slowed due to the sheer volume of testing nationwide.

"Tests are taken at a moment in time and they detect the virus once there's enough viral material present," said Dr. Geoff Winkley, vybe's Medical Director. "While there's no perfect test, we need a combination of gold standard lab-based PCR and reliable rapid tests to fight the pandemic. Testing helps to slow the spread of the virus in the interest of public health."

In addition to COVID-19 testing at all locations, vybe is also partnering with the City of Philadelphia to offer mobile testing options in communities throughout the city. The vybe mobile pop-up clinic is easily recognizable by the vybe colors and the message, "Great care. Delivered."

"We all need to monitor our health, especially during this time of COVID-19 concerns," said vybe urgent care President Peter Hotz. "Our Chestnut Street rapid testing center will help meet the high demand for testing as the holidays approach."

vybe is fully accredited by the Urgent Care Association (UCA), which is the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers and ensures high levels of patient safety and quality.

About vybe

vybe urgent care is Philadelphia's leading independent urgent care provider delivering care to adults and children in Philadelphia, Delaware, and Bucks Counties. Open 7 days a week, vybe delivers an affordable and convenient alternative to long emergency room wait times and the limited hours of family physicians. In addition to welcoming walk-ins, vybe offers a telemedicine service for those who wish to see a clinician online. vybe accepts major insurance plans and provides a comprehensive range of urgent care services such as illness and injury treatment, digital x-rays, EKGs, lab testing, physicals, immunizations, and occupational medicine. Find the medical care you need with the convenience you want at vybe urgent care locations throughout the Philadelphia area.

