VYCEZ, the Subscription-Based Social Media App for Content Creators, Officially Launches

ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VYCEZ, a brand-new social media platform that enable creators to monetize their content through paid subscriptions, announced their site is officially live and available for beta access.

Viewers, referred to as members, can follow creators' channels for free or subscribe for a fee to gain access to exclusive content. Creators are able to earn 90% commission for their exclusive content, well above the current industry standard, enabling them to run full or part time businesses from anywhere in the world.

"What makes us attractive is that we don't restrict our content creators – they can release any kind of creative content they please," said Amanda Fields, Marketing Director of VYCEZ. "From models and physical fitness experts, to cooking enthusiast, photographers, dancers, and more, we welcome all content creators to share on VYCEZ. The only requirement is that users be 18-years-of-age or older."

Every creator profile on VYCEZ comes equipped with the essentials to run a viable business: private channel that contains photos, videos, live updates, and more for viewers; live streaming for shows; fan store for products and merch; calendars for upcoming activities; instant chat for interacting with fans; and white label product branding opportunity's. Additionally,

VYCEZ's matches content creators with existing products that can enhance their user experience and generate revenue from their subscribers. "As we like to say: users get to explore all different kinds of content," said Mrs. Fields. "It's whatever they please that day. Our mission is to help amazing talents monetize their creativity. Spread the word on the beta launch of our platform today!" VYCEZ is already being touted as the "connoisseur for exclusive original content right at your fingertips."

For more information, or to explore the site today, visit: https://vycez.com/

About VYCEZ

VYCEZ, a brand-new social media platform that enable creators to monetize their content through paid subscriptions, announced their site is officially live and available for beta access.

Press Contact:

Amanda Fields

VYCEZ

[email protected]

SOURCE VYCEZ

Related Links

https://vycez.com

