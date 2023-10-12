VYIT will release its first AI-driven fitness Smartfit app in 2024 focused on body transformation training and individualized planning

News provided by

VYIT LLC

12 Oct, 2023, 10:15 ET

 DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded by four women who are transformation-and-wellness coaches who turned to fitness professionally after going through their own remarkable personal transformations, VYIT, pronounced VIT, designs unique exercise training programs focused on the individual instead of a one-size-fits-all approach to reaching fitness and body transformation goals, including weight loss or strength training. With AI, VYIT will introduce precision and other possibilities to training for transformation in health and fitness.

Continue Reading
VYIT’s technology in 2023 features fitness wearable apps to solve challenges to weight loss to achieve body transformation in training, diet, and lifestyle. VYIT offers experienced-based and data-driven physical training programs, online fitness challenges, weight loss services, and meal planning through weight loss and muscle-building recipes.
VYIT’s technology in 2023 features fitness wearable apps to solve challenges to weight loss to achieve body transformation in training, diet, and lifestyle. VYIT offers experienced-based and data-driven physical training programs, online fitness challenges, weight loss services, and meal planning through weight loss and muscle-building recipes.

Although AI-driven fitness apps and online resources are emerging, exercise and diet consistency next to the right individualized program remains challenging. Technology enables accessibility, affordability, and low-cost solutions that may replace gyms but remove the human expertise that even AI requires. "Although data is among today's top currency, human experience is equally–if not more–valuable. Prediction and other modeling still require human intervention, especially with error handling," says VYIT's Chief of Performance, Nutrition, and Training, Tina Kihlgren.

VYIT's emerging SmartFit system started last Summer with the mobile and Apple watch app, VYIT LIFE, for virtual personal training service offerings while continuing to design and release training programs through online modules and the VYIT shop. In 2024, VYIT will release its first AI-driven fitness SmartFit app focused on body transformation training based on human experience and feedback. SmartFit will comprise a series of apps for exercise training and nutrition based on various sports styles, techniques, and human coaching.

"Transformation can occur on many levels–mentally and physically–that doesn't necessarily require extreme regiments but an understanding of the individual's current state, tendencies, environmental changes over time, and behavioral habits. A simple change can create drastic positive results," says VYIT's Chief of Performance, Nutrition, and Training, Tina Kihlgren.

There's also an increasing data gap problem from the multitude of apps and mainstream mobile devices becoming more human health-minded, making it difficult to see the individual's full story when it comes to a biometric footprint for blood pressure, sleep trends, and more. VYIT's approach places the human individual at the center of its designs and products.

SOURCE VYIT LLC

Also from this source

VYIT releases VYIT LIFE for the Apple Watch and Google Play to support personal training online services and program customization

VYIT releases VYIT LIFE for the Apple Watch and Google Play to support personal training online services and program customization

VYIT is a company founded by four women who are transformation-and-wellness coaches that turned to fitness professionally after going through their...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.