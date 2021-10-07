Vyluma and MyMyopia.com Support 2021 World Sight Day to Raise Awareness of Vision Disorders

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyluma Inc. and MyMyopia™ (MyMyopia.com) are excited to announce new tools and resources to support the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) World Sight Day, a global event to draw attention to blindness and vision impairment. The theme for this year is #LoveYourEyes.

In today's COVID world where kids spend more time than ever on digital devices, World Sight Day 2021 is important to ensure we do everything possible to preserve the vision of children worldwide.

By raising awareness of World Sight Day, we aim to educate parents about the risks of myopia and inform them of the importance of seeking information regarding options to slow the progression of myopia.

MyMyopia supports this effort by providing parent-friendly educational materials that can be shared on social media, posted on eye practices' websites, and made available as printable handouts. Resources can be access at https://mymyopia.com/world-sight-day-2021/ and include:

Social media images with impactful statistics from recent research studies and MyMyopia community polls

An animated video that provides a foundational understanding of myopia in less than three minutes

Parent quote graphics about their children's eyesight and myopia

Short videos that feature myopic children asking eye doctors their important questions about myopia and vision health

Social media graphics that feature the most common questions eye doctors receive from parents and accompanying answers

A myopia BINGO game parents can play with their children

MyMyopia has put an emphasis on educating parents and equipping eye care professionals with valuable information on myopia.

The MyMyopia toolkit contains many valuable resources in the form of brochures, reference sheets, and checklists. The toolkit includes embed codes for resources like an infographic and video content for easy use. The full toolkit and how-to guide can be downloaded here.

About Vyluma Inc.

Vyluma was established in June 2021 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Nevakar Inc., with a focus on pharmaceutical ophthalmic treatments for refractive errors. Vyluma' s pipeline of therapies is led by NVK002, an investigational, preservative-free, low-dose atropine eye drop to slow the progression of myopia in children. NVK002 is currently in late Phase III clinical development in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The multi-country CHAMP (Childhood Atropine for Myopia Progression) study includes children ages 3 to 17 and administration is a single drop to both eyes, nightly.

Vyluma has partnered with Zhaoke Ophthalmology to develop and commercialize NVK002 in China and South East Asia. In Europe and other select markets outside of the United States, Laboratories Théa has responsibility for the commercialization of NVK002.

In addition to NVK002, Vyluma has a robust pipeline of pharmaceutical assets in various stages of development that address important unmet treatment needs of patients with refractive errors or eye pain. For more information, visit https://vyluma.com/.

