Vymo recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Revenue and Sales Technology, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vymo , the world's leading sales engagement platform of choice for financial institutions, has been mentioned as a sample vendor on the 'Slope of Enlightenment', representing cutting-edge technologies whose benefits are starting to be understood and gaining a foothold in the market. Gartner pegs the benefits of a sales engagement platform to 'high' and reports that the market penetration of sales engagement platforms is between 20-50%, underlining its adolescent phase.

Revenue and sales technologies today are evolving and maturing to improve both buyer and seller experiences. To understand the maturity of these technologies and they continue to evolve, Gartner recently released the Hype Cycle for Revenue and Sales Technology, 2023.

According to the report, "Sales engagement applications (SEAs) have emerged to serve as the primary system of action and user interface for daily B2B seller activities. SEAs optimize seller productivity with multichannel engagement, workflow execution and artificial intelligence (AI)/automation into a single interface. Buyers need sellers to exceed expectations at every interaction on their preferred — and increasingly digital — channels. SEAs streamline how sellers orchestrate sales activities and deal workflows."

Yamini Bhat, Co-Founder and CEO of Vymo, said, "As sales and revenue technologies continue to evolve, we are thrilled to be at the forefront of some of those changes with Vymo. We believe our mobile-first platform complements the technologies and workflows our clients already have in place and digitally transform their sales & distribution channels." She adds, "Our clients report a step change improvement in salesforce productivity and quality of customer engagements within six weeks of going live with Vymo."



Vymo works with some of the largest banks and insurance companies globally and has emerged as the unequivocal technology front-end for sellers. It integrates with core systems and provides a 360-degree view of the customer in a single window. Vymo captures sales engagement activities automatically and learns what top-performing salespeople are doing. It identifies winning behaviors and creates engagement playbooks to build sales cadence at the organizational level.

Earlier this year, Vymo achieved a Leader ranking in the Financial Services CRM category on G2, and is recognized among notable vendors by Forrester, one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world, in 'The Financial Services CRM Landscape, Q2 2023' report.

About Vymo

Vymo (www.vymo.com) is the Sales Engagement Platform of choice for 350,000 salespeople across 65+ Global Financial Institutions such as AIA, Berkshire Hathaway, Generali, AXA, Sunlife, and HDFC Bank. The platform drives productivity bottom-up through nudges and interventions across the customer lifecycle.

Gartner recognizes Vymo as a Representative Vendor in the Sales Engagement Market Guide.

Vymo has raised over $45M in funding from Sequoia Capital, Emergence Capital, and Bertelsmann India Investments and is also a winner of CB Insights' Demo Day and Microsoft's 'AI for All' awards.

