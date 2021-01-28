Vynca Achieves Record Company Growth and Increases Digital Advance Care Planning Adoption in 2020

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vynca, a national leader in advance care planning, today announced that the company has finished 2020 with record growth and increased end-of-life planning engagement levels. Propelled by a number of strategic collaborations, Vynca has generated 1.16 million advance care planning documents, representing a 64 percent increase in document completion over the past 12 months. To-date, over 872,000 unique individuals in all 50 states have advance care planning documents in the Vynca solution.

Vynca's services and solutions help individuals, their caregivers, and clinicians navigate the complex advance care planning process in order to guarantee that patients' voices are heard and their end-of-life wishes are honored. The company's offering ensures that clinicians and individuals have access to the necessary resources to initiate advance care planning conversations and then make certain individuals' care preferences are captured and are accessible to their providers across all care settings. Vynca also helps support the work of healthcare organizations in value-based care contract arrangements, enabling them to provide better overall care for patients while lowering costs at the end-of-life.

In the company's efforts to safeguard that all individuals have access to personalized end-of-life care, Vynca entered into a number of strategic collaborations in 2020, including a partnership integrating its digital solution within the Cerner Millennium® electronic health record (EHR) to ensure goal concordant care for patients as well as boost hospice utilization if individuals or their designated surrogates decide against aggressive treatment. Vynca also partnered with Prepare Your Care to make high-quality, next-generation advance care planning tools more accessible to individuals and healthcare providers anywhere in the United States.

In 2020, implementations of Vynca's solution spanned a variety of valued healthcare organizations nationwide, including not-for-profit health system Intermountain Healthcare, as well as Ochsner Health, Louisiana's largest non-profit academic healthcare system, and Spectrum Health, an integrated health system providing care to more than 415,000 patients.

"In 2020, Vynca has grown exponentially in terms of our relationships with healthcare organizations as well as the number of patients who are leveraging our advance care planning solutions to ensure their care preferences are easily and consistently accessible when and where they are needed," said Ryan Van Wert, MD, CEO and co-founder of Vynca. "While no one could have predicted the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus pushed the topic of death and dying into our mainstream conversations. We are proud of the role that we are continuing to play in ensuring that the end-of-life experience is dignified and consistently in line with an individual's care preferences and goals at all times with zero room for error."

Rounding out a year of record company growth, Vynca also added two seasoned industry executives to the executive management team. Janet Cutcliff joined the organization as chief operating officer, bringing to the role decades of healthcare information technology experience having spent more than 25 years with McKesson Technology Solutions. In addition, Andrew Cylkowski was hired as chief growth officer. He has extensive healthcare experience across value-based care, revenue cycle strategy, and predictive analytics, and he previously served as a vice president at Signify Health.

About Vynca

Vynca addresses critical unmet needs in end-of-life care with comprehensive advance care planning services and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to deliver high-quality treatment consistent with individuals' preferences. The company has digitized a previously paper-based process to help patients, families and providers have meaningful conversations about future care preferences, create accurate documentation and provide real-time access to this critical information throughout the care continuum. With a zero percent error rate, Vynca ensures personalized end-of-life care is available for every individual, every time – reducing medical errors, adverse efforts and unwanted healthcare utilization, while improving patient, caregiver and clinician experience. To learn more about the largest advance care planning network in the U.S., please visit www.vyncahealth.com.

Contact:

Jessy Green

(917) 689-9295

[email protected]

SOURCE Vynca, LLC

Related Links

https://vyncahealth.com/

