Vynca and Cerner Empower Patients and Clinicians to Honor End-Of-Life Care Decisions

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vynca, a national leader in advance care planning solutions, today announced a relationship with Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN), a global health care technology company, to help individuals and their families, caregivers and clinicians navigate the complex advance care planning process to ensure future care preferences are honored. Working together, Vynca and Cerner will break down the digital barrier between legal documents and electronic health records (EHRs), making it easier for clinicians to see relevant patient wishes and honor end-of-life care decisions.

By integrating Vynca's digital solution with the Cerner Millennium® EHR, clinicians will be able to view relevant patient information alongside the patient's future care preferences all in one place instead of risking error or decreasing efficiency by going back and forth between different sources. Advance care documents will also be available in the patient portal, improving accessibility and usability. Making these documents easier to view, interact with and change, empowers clinicians and patients to have conversations about future care preferences and plan ahead.

"Recent events have really highlighted the importance of advance care planning," said Ryan Van Wert, MD, CEO and co-founder, Vynca. "We are excited to work with Cerner on this important initiative that is quickly becoming a top priority for many health care organizations. By supporting providers to complete and access advance care planning documents directly within the EHR, health care organizations have the opportunity to realize an immediate impact in terms of providing higher quality care at end-of-life and the avoidance of unwanted health care interventions."

According to The Journal of Emergency Medicine, 87 percent of paper forms are not available in an emergency, and JAMA Internal Medicine reports that 70 percent of forms do not reflect patient wishes. Vynca has now digitized a previously paper-based process to help care teams avoid medical errors, adverse events, unwanted health care utilization and poor patient, caregiver and clinician experience.

"Working with Vynca, Cerner aims to simplify the process of advance care planning for providers so that patients' end-of-life preferences and needs are met every time," said Adam Laskey, vice president, Long-Term and Post-Acute Care, Cerner. "By making this seamless connection between a patient's wishes and the rest of their clinical data in one place, the patient and their clinician are empowered to have early conversations and make critical end-of-life decisions. We continue to look for ways to support our clients by arming clinicians with data that empowers them to deliver smarter and more insightful care."

About Vynca

Vynca, based in Palo Alto, Calif., provides comprehensive advance care planning technology solutions that enable health care organizations to deliver high-quality end-of-life care consistent with an individual's preferences. The company helps patients, families and health care providers have meaningful conversations about future care preferences, ensure that wishes are documented accurately and provides real-time access to this critical information throughout the care continuum. For more information, visit vyncahealth.com or connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerner

Cerner's health technologies connect people and information systems at thousands of contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com , The Cerner Blog or connect on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter or The Cerner Podcast .Nasdaq: CERN. Health care is too important to stay the same.

Media Contacts:

Vynca

Emelia Altschul, Marketing, (914) 260-1621, [email protected]

Cerner

Austin Cozzolino, External Communications, (816) 446-1280, [email protected]

SOURCE Vynca, LLC

Related Links

https://vyncahealth.com/

