Vynca and Five Wishes Partner to Make Advance Directives Digitally Available Across the Care Continuum

PALO ALTO, Calif. and TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vynca, the nation's leading advance care planning technology solution and Five Wishes, the country's most preferred advance care planning program that allows people to make healthcare decisions before they are seriously ill, announced today a partnership that will offer Vynca clients the ability to digitally complete the Five Wishes advance directive document and make it available to caregivers and clinicians across the care continuum.

The Five Wishes advance directive document was designed to be accessible, legal, and easy-to-understand with the goal of helping people discuss and document their wishes. This document will be embedded in Vynca's end-to-end solution that supports health care organizations to implement and scale high-quality advance care planning so that every person's care preferences are known and honored at the end-of-life.

Vynca's technology supports education and engagement in advance care planning conversations, shared decision making, electronic completion of documents, and makes these documents digitally available to individuals, their caregivers, and clinicians across the care continuum. Partnering with over 80 hospitals, as well as health plans, ACOs, and state registries, these organizations are realizing an impact in terms of higher quality of care at the end-of-life and the avoidance of unwanted health care interventions.

"As we continue to focus on consumer engagement, we look to partner with leading advance care planning programs like Five Wishes," stated Ryan Van Wert, M.D., co-founder and CEO of Vynca. "Five Wishes empowers individuals to discuss and document their care preferences. Couple this with our technology and network, we'll help ensure individuals can easily document these care preferences and make these known to their clinicians, resulting in higher quality of care at end-of-life."

The Five Wishes advance directive document has been distributed by over 40,000 organizations and has reached over 35 million individuals, and has grown into a comprehensive program with robust tools for healthcare providers, businesses, communities, as well as individuals and families.

"Over the past two decades Five Wishes has helped millions of people gain peace of mind and make important healthcare decisions in a way that is understandable and meaningful to them," said Paul Malley, President of Aging with Dignity and Five Wishes. "Combined with Vynca's technology, the embedding of Five Wishes will allow for a patient-centered approach to advance care planning into the workflows and digital solutions for healthcare professionals. Ultimately, it will ensure the voices of patients, families, and caregivers are appropriately reflected and easily retrieved."

Vynca and Five Wishes will be exhibiting at the C-TAC National Summit on Advanced Illness Care October 9-11, 2019 in Minneapolis, MN and the Center to Advance Palliative Care conference November 14-16, 2019 in Atlanta, GA.

About Vynca

Vynca, based in Palo Alto, Calif., provides comprehensive advance care planning technology solutions that enable health care organizations to deliver high-quality end-of-life care consistent with an individual's preferences. The company helps patients, families and health care providers have meaningful conversations about future care preferences, ensure that wishes are documented accurately, and provides real-time access to this critical information throughout the care continuum.

Vynca is also the leading solution provider for state advance care planning registries, having first partnered with the Oregon POLST Registry to develop a bi-directional electronic interface for health care organizations in Oregon. It is also the technology vendor for the California POLST eRegistry Pilot, the Delaware DMOST Registry, the Louisiana LaPOST Registry, and the South Carolina Registry. Follow Vynca on LinkedIn and Twitter @VyncaHealth.

About Five Wishes

Five Wishes is an advance care planning program that allows people to make healthcare decisions before they are seriously ill. It is comprised of customizable solutions for healthcare providers that includes training, consulting, evaluation and documentation based on the renowned Five Wishes advance directive - a 12 page legal document that goes beyond legal and medical decisions to address what matters most: comfort, care, personal relationships, and spirituality. Five Wishes is a program of the national nonprofit, Aging with Dignity, which has been leading the discussion on advance care planning for more than 20 years.

