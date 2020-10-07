Vynca and Intermountain Healthcare Partner to Prioritize and Digitize Advance Care Planning

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vynca, a national leader in advance care planning solutions, today announced a partnership with Intermountain Healthcare, a not-for-profit health system, to ensure advance care planning documents are easily and reliably accessible to clinicians, patients and their caregivers across the care continuum. The collaboration enables integrated digital completion workflows and establishes a single, centralized source of truth with built-in error prevention – enabling the Intermountain Healthcare team to honor patients' end-of-life wishes, avoid unwanted healthcare utilization and reduce trauma for families, caregivers and clinicians when faced with hard decisions in a medical crisis.

Intermountain has been at the leading edge of healthcare systems identifying evidence-based innovations to achieve the Triple Aim – improving experience of care, health of populations and reducing per capita costs. As such, they recognized that improving end-of-life care quality and reducing unwanted healthcare interventions required a new solution with the digital data capabilities to define and track success. Intermountain is able to transform the process of advance care planning by integrating Vynca's end-to-end solution with the health system's existing clinical workflow and their Cerner electronic health record (EHR) , who is also a Vynca partner. The collaboration enables customized outreach to patients, shared decision making to digitally complete documents and ensures documents are available to clinicians, patients and their selected caregivers.

"We are grateful to collaborate with an innovative health system like Intermountain to support providers and patients through the advance care planning process," said Ryan Van Wert, MD, CEO and co-founder, Vynca. "Vynca's solutions and services are designed to guide and empower individuals and providers to engage in these important conversations. Through shared decision making and document accessibility, patients can feel confident that their care preferences will be known across the care continuum."

A lack of clarity in patient wishes, combined with concerns over document accuracy and integrity and breakdowns in transitions of care have historically led to low clinical confidence in advance care planning documents, as well as patient safety concerns and unwanted healthcare utilization. By integrating Vynca's digital technology solutions throughout the entire system, Intermountain gains the ability to increase advance care planning conversations and documentation, access forms at the point of care, decrease hospital mortality and readmission rates and improve patient and family care satisfaction.

"Vynca's software solution provides an effective digital storage and retrieval system for advance care planning documents that integrates into our Cerner EHR," said Mary Helen Stricklin, MSN, RNC, Intermountain's system nursing director for palliative care. "Caregivers at various points of care are able to quickly glance to see if a patient has stated preferences for end-of-life care or life-support, so they can know, share and honor those preferences. The Vynca software also allows caregivers to complete electronic Provider Order of Life Sustaining Treatment (POLST) forms stating end-of-life wishes. Vynca provides for these forms to be signed electronically by the patient and provider with an immediate availability in their medical record. If patient wishes change, new documents are easy to create, and previous documents can also be viewed in their record."

Intermountain receives business intelligence and reporting information on when, where and if advance care forms were accessed at the point of care before critical clinical decisions were made – delivering insights into utilization, success and value from implementing a digitized advance care planning program. Vynca enables providers and patients to not just view documents, but also continue discussions across all care settings.

About Vynca

Vynca addresses critical unmet needs in end-of-life care with comprehensive advance care planning technology solutions that enable healthcare organizations to deliver high-quality treatment consistent with individuals' preferences. The company has digitized a previously paper-based process to help patients, families and providers have meaningful conversations about future care preferences, create accurate documentation and provide real-time access to this critical information throughout the care continuum. With a zero percent error rate, Vynca ensures personalized end-of-life care is available for every individual, every time – reducing medical errors, adverse efforts and unwanted healthcare utilization, while improving patient, caregiver and clinician experience. To learn more about the largest advance care planning network in the U.S., please visit www.vyncahealth.com.

About Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare is a not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 215 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,500 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs. For more information, see intermountainhealthcare.org.

