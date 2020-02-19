Vynca and Louisiana Health Care Quality Forum Partner with Ochsner, Prioritizing Patients' End-of-Life Wishes

PALO ALTO, Calif. and BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Vynca, the national leader in advance care planning technology, and the Louisiana Health Care Quality Forum (Quality Forum) announced a partnership with Ochsner Health System, Louisiana's largest non-profit academic healthcare system, to assist patients and their families with managing documents related to care decisions when faced with serious, life limiting illness.

Ochsner will be the first healthcare system to join the Quality Forum collaboration with Vynca to manage Louisiana's statewide electronic Registry for the Louisiana Physician Orders for Scope of Treatment (LaPOST) forms and advance directives.

"Advance care plans are designed to give the patient a voice in situations where they are unable to speak for themselves. Ochsner recognizes digital access to advance care planning documents and LaPOST forms will ensure that our patients, as well as their families and care teams, have the information available when they need it. The partnership with Vynca and the Louisiana Health Care Quality Forum, allows us to create momentum so that one day digital access for vital advance care planning documents will be the norm," said Susan Nelson, MD system chair of palliative medicine at Ochsner.

"Enabling care across the care continuum remains our focus and I'm thrilled to welcome Ochsner to deepen the collective goal we have with Vynca," said Cindy Munn, CEO of the Louisiana Health Care Quality Forum. "Over the last decade, the Quality Forum has proudly partnered with leading initiatives in advance care planning education that empowers healthcare consumers and providers alike. Vynca continues to show us how we can not only expand adoption of the statewide electronic registry but become a national leader in the value that embracing these practices and products can have on patient care."

The partnership between the Quality Forum, Vynca and Ochsner will enable healthcare providers across all care settings in Louisiana to electronically complete and access patients' LaPOST documents and advance directives. This collaboration will further enhance the state's current advance care planning programs, which includes LaPOST documents – physician orders outlining the types of medical treatment that patients with serious, life-limiting illness wish to receive as they approach the end of their life.

"The solution we've built at Vynca securely and intuitively ensures that accurate LaPOST forms are readily available, supporting healthcare providers as well as patients during transitional moments. The collaboration with Ochsner will improve the quality of care patients in Louisiana will receive when facing serious illness," said Ryan Van Wert, CEO and co-founder of Vynca.

Since these forms are not currently easily or quickly accessible to medical staff, patients at end-of-life are at risk of receiving undesired health interventions. Vynca's solution ensures advance care planning documents reflect patients' most up-to-date preferences and are digitally available to healthcare providers across all care settings including primary care, hospice, nursing homes, and specialty clinics.

About Vynca

Vynca, based in Palo Alto, Calif., provides comprehensive advance care planning technology solutions that enable health care organizations to deliver high-quality end-of-life care consistent with an individual's preferences. The company helps patients, families and health care providers have meaningful conversations about future care preferences, ensure that wishes are documented accurately, and provides real-time access to this critical information throughout the care continuum.

Vynca is also the leading solution provider for state advance care planning registries, having first partnered with the Oregon POLST Registry to develop a bi-directional electronic interface for health care organizations in Oregon. It is also the technology vendor for the California POLST eRegistry Pilot, the Delaware DMOST Registry, the Louisiana LaPOST Registry, and the South Carolina Registry. Follow Vynca on LinkedIn and Twitter @VyncaHealth.

About Ochsner Health System

Ochsner Health System is Louisiana's largest non-profit, academic, healthcare system. Driven by a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate, coordinated clinical and hospital patient care is provided across the region by Ochsner's 40 owned, managed and affiliated hospitals and specialty hospitals, and more than 100 health centers and urgent care centers. Ochsner is the #1 ranked hospital in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report and is recognized as a "Best Hospital" across two specialty categories caring for patients from all 50 states and more than 70 countries worldwide each year. Ochsner Hospital for Children is the only facility in Louisiana to be recognized as a top 50 children's hospital by U.S. News & World Report for three consecutive years. Ochsner employs more than 26,000 employees and over 4,500 employed and affiliated physicians in over 90 medical specialties and subspecialties and conducts more than 700 clinical research studies. Ochsner Health System is proud to be a tobacco-free environment. For more information, please visit ochsner.org and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

About Louisiana Health Care Quality Forum

The Louisiana Health Care Quality Forum is a private, not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing evidence-based initiatives to improve the health and health care of Louisiana residents. Its focus areas include quality measurement and analytics, practice transformation/medical home development, health information technology (IT), advance care planning/Louisiana Physician Orders for Scope of Treatment education, and community outreach/education. The Quality Forum serves as the State-Designated Entity for health IT initiatives in Louisiana, including management of the statewide health information exchange. For more information, visit lhcqf.org.

Contacts:

Emelia Altschul, 914.260.1621, emelia@vyncahealth.com

Christine Rigamer, 504.703.2114, Christine.rigamer@ochsner.org

Monique Tyler, 225.334.9299, Mtyler@lhcqf.org

SOURCE Vynca, LLC